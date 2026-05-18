33 Shows to Watch This June on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

Justice for All - Preview

Aging Together - Justice for All

Monday, June 15th 7pm

This special community broadcast event features panel discussions with Pennsylvania policymakers, advocates, and older adults to discuss how the Commonwealth and communities are coming together to protect older adults from financial exploitation and other forms of elder abuse. The event also features remarks from Pennsylvania leaders and community audience participation. Moderated by WVIA's Julie Sidoni.

Making NEPA Home - Trailer

Making NEPA Home (Encore Presentation - Refugee Week)

Tuesday, June 16th 7pm

A WVIA original documentary film spotlighting the journeys of four refugees and immigrants who have resettled in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Through personal stories, local services, and cultural celebrations, Making NEPA Home honors their resilience and the diverse communities shaping the region.

NEPA @ Work - 2 New Episodes

Thursday, June 18th 7pm

NEPA @ Work is a captivating digital first series that takes viewers on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey into the heart of global manufacturing in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. An exciting partnership between WVIA and DiscoverNEPA, each episode will delve into the intricate processes, innovative technologies, and the dedicated individuals driving success in this vibrant region.

WVIA 60th Anniversary: Throwback Thursdays

In commemoration of WVIA's 60th anniversary, on one Thursday a month WVIA will open up the vaults to present an evening of classic WVIA original productions.

Remembering Agnes

Thursday, June 18th 8pm

Eyewitnesses reminisce about the hours just before, during, and after the worst natural disaster to devastate the east branch of the Susquehanna River Valley in the greater Wilkes-Barre/Scranton metropolitan area of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Hurricane Agnes and the resulting flood occurred in late June 1972 and affected thousands ever since.

Agnes 50: Life After the Flood

Thursday, June 18th 9pm

On Friday, June 23, 1972, Pennsylvania suffered the wrath of Hurricane Agnes, which at the time was the costliest hurricane to hit the United States and would claim the lives of 128 people in the storm's path. Now, at the 50th anniversary, this documentary explores what we as a region have learned from the Agnes tragedy.

Peoples of the Susquehanna River

Thursday, June 18th 10pm

In the 1600s, European settlers were drawn to the Susquehanna's fertile river valley and abundant resources. They brought both their hopes and their conflicts with them. But others called this region home long before their arrival. Who were they, and what have they left behind?

VIA Short Takes: America 250 Edition

Sunday, June 21st 7pm

On this special America 250 edition of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "The Return of the Bald Eagle", "Sofie Coxe", "A Collector's Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry", "Stourbridge Lion Locomotive - England to Honesdale", and "Mysterious Igloos of Alvira".

Amerigo in NEPA: A Community Town Hall - Preview

Amerigo in NEPA: A Community Town Hall

Thursday, June 25th 8:30pm

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the new documentary "Amerigo" asks everyday Americans "What does the American Dream look like today?" In this one hour panel discussion, Narrator and Producer David McCourt, Carbondale Mayor Michele Bannon and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon talk about "Amerigo" and the American Dream.

History

Preview

Women of World War II: More Untold Stories

Wednesday, June 3rd 8pm

Digging deeper into the archives, Women of World War II: More Untold Stories uncovers even more never-before-seen stories of the greatest secret weapon of World War II - women. They broke codes and split atoms, gathered the news and crossed the frontlines, and even rescued children from the Nazis, creating an enduring legacy that serves as a guiding light for everyone. The history and experience of the women who lived through the turbulent wartime era returns with more rediscovered interviews, new reflections, and unearthed archival materials. From the "Sooner Squadron" women who guarded the coastline,to the nearly 10,000 "Code Girls" who unlocked ciphers to take down the Axis powers, from the young women who powered the heart of the Manhattan Project, to the journalists who smuggled themselves to Normandy to report every moment, the documentary explores the pivotal moments of World War II through the women who were there. Historians, descendants, and first-person accounts paint a complex picture of the roles women played, and their lasting impact on the world.

Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World

The American Revolution

Saturday, June 27th - Episodes 1-3 beginning at 11:30am

Sunday, June 28th - Episodes 4-6 beginning at 12pm

Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire centuries of democratic movements within the United States and around the globe.

The Declaration's Journey

Monday, June 29th 9pm

The Declaration's Journey traces the story of the Declaration of Independence from Jefferson's pen to movements for freedom around the world. In partnership with the Museum of the American Revolution, the series explores how its words inspired revolutions, challenged injustice, and continue to shape our shared pursuit of equality.

Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Monday, June 29th 10pm

In 1776, the Founders' promise of "all men are created equal" remained distant for many. Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.

News & Public Affairs

Antiques Roadshow - 250 Years of Americana

Monday, June 1st 8pm

ROADSHOW discoveries reflecting 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts and collectibles including a flag quilt, ca. 1880, a Tiffany Studios turtleback glass shade, ca. 1915 and an 1884 Edison light bulb. One reaches $300K.

Celebrating America 250: Made with Love

Monday, June 1st 9:30pm

This special episode of the Emmy Award-winning Made with Love series brings America's founding spirit to life through the hands of today's artisans. To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the series travels across the country, celebrating the traditions of makers who helped shape this nation. From the impact of boatbuilders during the Revolutionary War to the printing press that helped spread ideas of independence, experience the history of craftsmanship that helped unify and lay the foundation for this nation. From a blacksmith restoring ironwork in New Orleans, to trombone makers carrying on the legacy of jazz in Kansas City, to a moccasin maker preserving Indigenous traditions in Montana, and a glassblower reinventing the ancient art, these creators illustrate the many cultures that built this country. Celebrating America 250: Made with Love is an inspirational tribute to creativity, resilience, and tradition, honoring the artisans whose work continues to define who we are as a nation.

Trailer | The Last Twins

Last Twins

Monday, June 15th 10pm

Last Twins - The Last Twins is the never-before-told story of an unsung hero of the Holocaust, Erno 'Zvi' Spiegel, who risked everything to save dozens of young twins from almost certain death at Auschwitz. Under the shadow of Dr. Josef Mengele's horrific experiments, Erno used his courage, compassion, and ingenuity to shield the most vulnerable-the sets of twins targeted for brutal medical experimentation. Mengele put Erno in charge of the young boys, but Erno used his position to protect and comfort the children, all of whom had been torn from their families and subjected to inhumane tests under the constant threat of extermination.

Trailer

Becoming Katharine Graham

Tuesday, June 16th 9pm

From shy socialite to Nixon's nemesis, witness Graham's history-making rise as a legendary newspaper publisher who fought for truth, broke barriers in a sexist world, and won a Pulitzer Prize, inspiring generations with her courage and resilience.

Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand Up

Friday, June 19th 7pm

The documentary FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP examines the life of civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer, offering first-hand accounts by those who knew her and worked side by side with her in the struggle for voting rights.

George H.W. Bush, Part 1 Preview

George H.W. Bush: American Experience

Part 1 - Friday, June 19th 9pm

Part 2 - Friday, June 26th 9pm

Look back at the life and career of our 41st president, from his service in World War II and his early career in Texas to his days in the Oval Office, first as vice president to Ronald Reagan, then as the leader who presided over the first Gulf War.

Amerigo: The Search for the American Dream

Thursday, June 25th 7pm

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, AMERIGO: THE SEARCH FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM asks one urgent, unifying question - what happened to the American Dream - and explores if it is still attainable for many today. Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the program features unscripted interviews with everyday Americans, from blue-collar workers, veterans and immigrants to students, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Told in thematic chapters examining work, housing, healthcare, technology, art and more, AMERIGO captures a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads.

Arts & Music

Brit Floyd: Pulse 2024 Live

Tuesday, June 2nd 8pm

Brit Floyd returns to the stage with PULSE, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd's legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics. The show features classic tracks from Pink Floyds magnificent catalogue of albums, including the Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle and much more.

Supertramp - Live in Paris

Tuesday, June 2nd 9:30pm

Supertramp's Breakfast in America was the biggest-selling album in the world in 1979. It spawned several hit singles and went on to win two Grammy Awards and sell more than 20 million copies. Following the album's release, Supertramp embarked on a 10-month world tour, which landed in Paris at the end of November. The concert special SUPERTRAMP LIVE IN PARIS 1979, filmed at the Pavillon de Paris, captures this memorable show, with the legendary band performing at their absolute peak. Songs include "Bloody Well Right," "The Logical Song," "Goodbye Stranger," "Give a Little Bit," "Dreamer," "Breakfast in America," and "Take the Long Way Home."

Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden

Friday, June 5th 9pm

Recorded on March 28, 2024, BILLY JOEL: THE 100TH: LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN celebrates Joel's record-breaking 100th consecutive residency performance at Madison Square Garden. The special features many of Joel's most beloved songs, including "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "My Life" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," concluding with "You May Be Right." Additional hit songs include "The Downeaster Alexa," "Big Shot," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," "New York State of Mind," and "The Longest Time."

Neil Diamond: Hot August Night (NYC)

Saturday, June 6th 7pm

Considered by many to be his best work, Hot August Night NYC is a compilation of Neil Diamond's biggest hits, performed across his four sell-out shows at Madison Square Garden during his 2008 tour. As he invigorated his back catalogue with new energy, it shows his skills as a performer and consummate showman. This is Diamond the icon in full glory.

What's the Story, Wishbone?

Monday, June 8th 8pm

This documentary explores the creation and cultural impact of a beloved public television children's series that introduced a generation of viewers to classic literature through imaginative storytelling. Featuring cast, creators, and behind-the-scenes stories,the film reveals how a small Texas production became one of the most memorable educational programs in public television history.

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Monday, June 8th 9:30pm

Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the pioneering children's series that premiered nationally 50 years ago. Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers reveal their favorite memories from the series.

Woodstock: Three Days that Defined A Generation: American Experience

Tuesday, June 9th 9pm

The concert that became a touchstone for a generation. This film brings the three-day concert to life through the voices of those who were present at what became the defining moment of the counterculture revolution.

Science & Nature

Trailer

Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventures

Wednesday, June 3rd 8pm

In 1976, Sir David Attenborough embarked on an ambitious journey to create a documentary of unprecedented scale, changing his life and natural history filmmaking forever. Discover the story behind TV's first wildlife blockbuster: Life on Earth.

Series Preview

The Kimberley: Australia's Wild West

Wednesdays 10pm, June 17th - July 1st

In Australia's remote northwest, discover a land that defies time. "The Kimberley" spans over 400,000 square kilometers of remote tropical wilderness: turquoise coastlines, towering gorges, sandy deserts and sprawling savanna. Its extreme climate and harsh terrain hides remarkable biodiversity, from the fearsome crocodiles that rule the rivers, to the marsupial gliders who soar over the savanna. Following a year of their wild lives through the intense tropical seasons -- and tracking the quests of those working to protect them -- this three-part adventure reveals the hidden treasures of Australia's Wild West.

Drama

Solving the Puzzles of the Marlow Murder Club

Sunday, June 7th 7pm

Celebrate the intrepid crime fighters of The Marlow Murder Club -- retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog walker Suzie Harris, and vicar's wife Becks Starling -- who bring their unconventional methods of crime solving to a series of murders. As per cozy mystery protocol,The Marlow Murder Club delights viewers with humor, idiosyncratic secondary characters, and a close-knit community where everyone knows everyone. The series not only has a cozy-required amateur sleuth -- it has three! Set in the village of Marlow on a particularly stunning stretch of the Thames, The Marlow Murder Club features three spunky women from disparate walks of life, a series of ingenious murder mysteries, multiple red herrings, faithful animal sidekicks, and the potential for a happy ending. Featuring interviews with the cast and crew, Solving the Puzzles of the Marlow Murder Club delves into the intriguing mysteries and explores how three women come to rely on each other's strengths to bring killers to justice. Add to the mix a newly-promoted police sergeant determined to wow her male colleagues, and you see real female teamwork. Adapted from Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels, The Marlow Murder Club on MASTERPIECE stars Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey, Home Fires) as Judith Potts, alongside Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Back to Life) as Suzie Harris, Cara Horgan (The Sandman, Traitors) as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew (Sandylands,The Capture) as DS Tanika Malik.

Our Favorite Things About Grantchester

Sunday, June 7th at 8:30pm

This new PBS special unpacks all the favorite moments that have made this MASTERPIECE series and its many beloved characters such a hit over the years, reminding viewers why they fell in love with the show,and why its story deserves to be cherished. In the seemingly quiet Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, there's no shortage of murder,mystery, and mayhem - and police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and the resident vicar (played by James Norton, Tom Brittney, and Rishi Nair, respectively) are always on the case. With its winning combination of a delightful amateur sleuth, engaging mysteries, and charming village settings, Grantchester has become a viewer favorite, particularly among lovers of the English "cozy" style of mystery. Featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and archival clips spanning 10 seasons, this documentary explores how Grantchester became a uniquely British crime drama about faith, justice, and the power of friendship,and an enduring hit with viewers.

Season 2 Preview

Patience (Season 2)

Sundays 8pm, June 14th - August 2nd

In this second season, criminal archivist Patience Evans' world changes when her unique talent is spotted by DI Bea Metcalf. This series continues to address how neurodivergence is portrayed in the media.

Season 11 Preview

Grantchester on Masterpiece (Season 11)

Sundays 9pm, June 14th - August 2nd

We return to Grantchester in the summer of 1963 -- each character standing at a crossroads that will shape their future. Alphy’s growing connection with the bishop’s daughter Meg coincides with more discoveries about his past and the life he might have lived. Will he find the answers he’s been searching for? Geordie enjoys a period of relative calm with Cathy and their family, but a tempting offer from his commanding officer threatens to upend everything. Will he risk losing the life he loves? Leonard, too, faces quiet yet profound change as caring for a neighbor’s son awakens a paternal side he never knew existed, challenging him to reevaluate his purpose. With themes of family, forgiveness, faith, and introspection, Grantchester’s last chapter promises self-discovery, hope, and transformation.

Downton Abbey Season Two on Masterpiece

Sundays 10pm, June 14th - July 26th

Two years into World War I, Downton Abbey is in turmoil, as Matthew and other young men go to war or avoid it. The women also pitch in, and many couples see their romantic dreams dashed.

