35 Shows to Watch This July on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

WVIA 60th Anniversary: Throwback Thursdays

In commemoration of WVIA's 60th anniversary, on one Thursday a month WVIA will open up the vaults to present an evening of classic WVIA original productions.

William Warren Scranton: In A Clear Light

Thursday, July 16th, 8pm

William Warren Scranton: In a Clear Light is a one-hour WVIA original biographical documentary about the amazing story of William Scranton who lived a life of public service that made him a witness to history.In a career that spanned almost four decades he served Pennsylvania as an innovative Congressman and Governor. His guiding star has always been his family and his home outside of Scranton, PA. (2004)

Barbara Weisberger: En Pointe

Thursday, July 16th, 9pm

Barbara Weisberger: En Pointe is a one-hour WVIA original biographical documentary that chronicles the impassioned life of the founder of the Pennsylvania Ballet and celebrates her significant contribution to the development of ballet in the United States. (2007)

Judge William J. Nealon: At the Heart of It All

Thursday, July 16th, 10pm

Judge William J. Nealon: At the Heart of It All is the story of William "Red" Nealon who grew up in the Nativity section of Scranton in the 1920s and 30s. As a young lawyer, he quickly rose to political prominence in the 1950s and 60s. (2008)

Conversations for the Common Good: The Future of Public Media

Monday, July 20th 7pm

Author and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Anna Quindlen moderates a discussion on the current state and future of public media. The panelists include Paula Kerger, President & CEO of PBS and Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. This program was recorded at the WVIA studios on June 3rd 2026.

4th of July Specials

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration

Friday, July 3rd: 8pm (Live) & 9:30pm (Encore)

Kick off the historic 250th Anniversary weekend celebration the night of July 3rd from the U.S. Capitol with a front-row seat to the nation's biggest birthday party full of song, dance and fireworks! This 46th annual concert features world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra.

VIA Short Takes: America 250

Saturday, July 4th: 10am

On this special America 250 edition of VIA Short Takes: Meet U.S. Air Force Colonel and Vietnam War Hero Bob Graham. Take a tour of the historic Zebulon Butler House. Learn about one of the deadliest massacres in US labor history. And explore the history of the mighty Susquehanna River.

VIA Short Takes: America 250

Saturday, July 4th: 10:30am

On this special America 250 edition of VIA Short Takes. Hear the story behind the greatest athlete of all time. Visit Pennsylvania's last operating water-powered sawmill. Take a tour of a national historic landmark church in Carbon County. And meet artist Sue Hand, dedicated to preserving local history.

VIA Short Takes: America 250

Saturday, July 4th: 11am

On this special America 250 edition of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "The Return of the Bald Eagle", "Sofie Coxe", "A Collector's Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry", "Stourbridge Lion Locomotive - England to Honesdale", and "Mysterious Igloos of Alvira".

Road to Liberty Through Their Eyes

Saturday, July 4th: 11:30am

This documentary captures the Patriots' struggle for Independence against the mightiest nation in the world during the NY/NJ Campaign and in the months leading up to Christmas 1776. It's a truly remarkable story of perseverance, survival, and triumph.

Amerigo: The Search for the American Dream

Saturday, July 4th: 12:30pm

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026,AMERIGO: THE SEARCH FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM asks one urgent, unifying question - what happened to the American Dream - and explores if it is still attainable for many today. Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the program features unscripted interviews with everyday Americans, from blue-collar workers, veterans and immigrants to students, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Told in thematic chapters examining work, housing, healthcare, technology, art and more, AMERIGO captures a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads.

Amerigo in NEPA: A Community Town Hall - Preview

Amerigo in NEPA: A Community Town Hall

Saturday, July 4th: 2pm

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the new documentary "Amerigo" asks everyday Americans "What does the American Dream look like today?" In this one hour panel discussion, Narrator and Producer David McCourt, Carbondale Mayor Michele Bannon and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon talk about "Amerigo" and the American Dream.

Promo: 250 Years of Americana

Antiques Roadshow: 250 Years of Americana

Saturday, July 4th: 3pm

ROADSHOW discoveries reflecting 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts and collectibles including a flag quilt, ca. 1880, a Tiffany Studios turtle back glass shade, ca. 1915 and an 1884 Edison light bulb. One reaches $300K.

Trailer

Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Saturday, July 4th: 4pm

In 1776, the Founders' promise of "all men are created equal" remained distant for many. Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.

The Declaration's Journey

Saturday, July 4th: 5pm

The Declaration's Journey traces the story of the Declaration of Independence from Jefferson's pen to movements for freedom around the world. In partnership with the Museum of the American Revolution, the series explores how its words inspired revolutions, challenged injustice, and continue to shape our shared pursuit of equality.

Unlikely Union: A Storytelling Symphony of America

Saturday, July 4th: 6pm

Join Greg Jackson, creator of the podcast "History That Doesn't Suck!," and the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra in THE UNLIKELY UNION: A STORYTELLING OF AMERICA. As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, Professor Jackson shares the dynamic and engaging story of how 13 distinct and disparate colonies set aside differences to break away from the British and form a republic that became the model for western democracy. Then, in less than a century of this young nation's existence, the durability of its union and commitment to its founding ideals are put to the test by a bloody civil war. Filmed in front of a live audience, THE UNLIKELY UNION weaves a stirring mix of images, letters and music to tell the dramatic story of America's first 100 years.

Official Trailer

America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together

Saturday, July 4th: 8pm (Live) & 10pm (Encore)

Set in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg, the two-hour program pays tribute to America's Semi-quincentennial with live performance, historic interpretation, music, narration and large-scale visual spectacle that honors the past, engages the present, and helps inspire America's future - all from the place where the path to independence truly began. Featuring Ken Burns, Judy Collins, Michael Feinstein, Ryan Speedo Green, Kelli O'Hara, Richard Thomas, Adrienne Warren, Leah Glenn Dance Theatre, Virginia Chorale and more. The evening culminates with a dramatic fireworks and drone display set to a patriotic score performed by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.

History

Trailer

Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story

Thursday, July 2nd 9pm

Explore the founding of the United States through the lens of Philadelphia, America's first capital. From indigenous people and enslaved Africans to lawmakers and artisans, the film reveals how diverse communities shaped a new nation. Though rooted in Philadelphia, this is a shared American story whose debates, ideals, and consequences still resonate today.

Questioning the Constitution

Tuesday, July 2nd 10pm

For more than 200 years, the United States Constitution, a document dictating a representative government by the people and for the people, has served as the foundation for the country and its citizens. QUESTIONING THE CONSTITUTION reveals the development and structure of the Constitution, its various interpretations and the debate surrounding its possible reformation. Interviews with prominent politicians, constitutional scholars, and leaders from the NAACP and ACLU, combined with archival materials to create an understanding of the Constitution's past, present and future. The documentary explores the Electoral College, the lack of a "no-confidence" clause, the "tyranny" of the minority states in the Senate, the difficulty in amending the Constitution, post-9/11 legislation and the expansion and potential misuse of Executive power. The program also addresses some of the compromises and problematic aspects of the Constitution, including its stance on equal opportunity for women and civil rights for racial and ethnic minorities.

Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America

Sunday, July 5th 7pm

FREDERICK LAW OLMSTED: DESIGNING AMERICA tells the story of the man who made public parks an essential part of American life. Known as the father of American landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmsted was co-designer of Central Park, head of the first Yosemite commission, leader of the campaign to protect Niagara Falls, designer of the U.S. Capitol Grounds, site planner for the Great White City of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition, planner of Boston's "Emerald Necklace" of green space, as well as designer of park systems in many other cities. To Olmsted, a park was both a work of art and a necessity for urban life. His efforts to preserve nature created an "environmental ethic" decades before the environmental movement became a force in American politics.

The War That Made America

Fridays 7pm, July 10th - July 31st

Narrated and hosted by the late actor Graham Greene, THE WAR THAT MADE AMERICA brings to life a vastly important time in American history, when events set forces in motion that would culminate in the American Revolution. The four-part dramatic documentary tells the story of the French and Indian War (1754-1763), which began in the wilderness of the Pennsylvania frontier and spread throughout the colonies, into Canada, and ultimately around the world. The series offers a compelling portrayal of the dangerous 18th century frontier and follows a brash and ambitious young George Washington, hoping to make his reputation in the military - and whose blunders inadvertently triggered the war. THE WAR THAT MADE AMERICA also focuses on the critical military importance and strategic diplomacy of Native Americans in the conflict between the English and French.

The Presidents 2016: JFK

JFK: American Experience

Part 1 - Friday, July 10th 9pm

Follow JFK's rise to power from his birth to his election as president in 1960 - the youngest man ever to be elected to the office.With illuminating interviews from family members including sister Jean Kennedy Smith, niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, historian Robert Dallek and author Robert Caro, this episode offers new insight into Kennedy's early years, from his transformation from a sickly youth to Washington's most eligible bachelor to the nation's president.

Part 2 - Friday, July 17th 9pm

Follow Kennedy into the White House through his assassination and the unfulfilled promise of his presidency. Offering fresh assessments of the successes and failures of his tenure, this episode features frank appraisals by administration officials, including John Siegenthaler, Thomas Hughes and Harris Wofford, civil rights leaders Andrew Young and Julian Bond, and journalists Evan Thomas and Richard Reeves.

The Legacy of 4-H

Thursday, July 23rd 7pm

THE LEGACY OF 4-H explores the origins of the nation's largest youth organization, tracing its roots to the early 1900s. The documentary celebrates Jessie Field Shambaugh, known as the "Mother of 4-H" and her lasting influence on youth education. Through history and reflection, the film shows how 4-H has empowered generations with skills, leadership and a commitment to community.

News & Public Affairs

True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer

Independent Lens - True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power

Monday, July 6th 10pm

Through rare archival footage and firsthand accounts, True North revisits 1968 Montreal, where Black liberation movements converged at the Congress of Black Writers. As student protests ignited the Sir George Williams Affair, Black youth faced violent repression, unfolding a powerful chapter of the global Black Power era.

Breaking the Deadlock - How to Fix an Election

Tuesday, July 7th 9pm

Moderator Aaron Tang, Professor of Law at UC Davis, leads the panelists, all prominent voices with political and cultural differences, through a hypothetical situation drawing on American civics and constitutional values. Unknown to the panelists in advance, the scenario involves city, state, and national leaders first tackling an infrastructure threat that expands to include an upcoming election, questions of voting rights, and national security. Will America’s core principles, like the power of the vote and freedom of speech and protest, withstand this theoretical stress test? Participants also discuss their vision for America’s next 250 years, with the goal of finding common ground through civil discourse.

The American Southwest

Wednesday, July 8th 10pm

This documentary is a wild and unforgettable journey down the mighty Colorado River. Narrated by Indigenous environmentalist Quannah Chasinghorse, the film beautifully showcases the region’s abundant wildlife, confronts the ecological impacts of dams and river depletion, and boldly advocates for increased water and wildlife conservation.

Power Trip

Thursday, July 9th 9pm

This documentary examines the rise in U.S. traffic deaths and the media culture around dangerous driving. Bucking the trend of declining fatalities in other wealthy countries, U.S. crash deaths spiked to more than 40,000 in recent years. Speed is a major factor, yet popular media - including many car commercials - celebrate the kind of high-risk driving that kills people and tears families apart.

Grandma Stand

Sunday, July 12th 7pm

At a time when the lack of connection is epidemic, wise and witty grandmothers sit behind a lemonade-style stand in NYC's Central Park, offering heartfelt life lessons to passersby. Inspired by the importance of his own grandmother's guidance, Mike Matthews created the "Grandma Stand" as a place where anyone can find emotional comfort through conversations with an impartial grandma. It has become so popular that "Grandma Stands" are now opening in other states and countries. The hour-long documentary GRANDMA STAND, from two-time Christopher Award winner Susan Polis Schutz, captures the stand in action, offering viewers the opportunity to witness 20 diverse individuals, ranging in age from 10 to 81, candidly and vulnerably share their feelings with a grandmother. "I have a problem with boundaries," said a recent college graduate. "I am anxious about my future," shares another. "I have too much free time on my hands," admits a recently retired lawyer. "I am afraid to cry," reveals a young man whose beloved dog had just died. The program reveals how a brief encounter with someone can have a profound impact. These relatable discussions offer viewers valuable insights into their own lives as well.

Independent Lens - Flood

Monday, July 13th 10pm

Katy Scoggin returns home to the Inland Empire to face her differences with her evangelical father. What begins as a project becomes a journey toward empathy and connection, as they confront faith, family, and memory on a cross-country trip.

Arts & Music

Stand Together As One

Thursday, July 9th 10pm

Forty years after the recording of "We Are the World," the pop anthem still resonates for music lovers worldwide, and the global concert Live Aid remains the benchmark for what's possible when musicians come together in a common cause. The documentary STAND TOGETHER AS ONE explores what motivated this epic collaboration and highlights how artists, journalists, activists, filmmakers and healthcare workers can work together to engage in the fight for equality, justice and positive change. The program features interviews with artist-activist Harry Belafonte, "We Are The World" organizer Ken Kragen, composer and renowned entertainer Lionel Richie, singer Dionne Warwick and the celebrated BBC correspondent Michael Buerk, among others. It also features a rare interview with Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, along with never-before-seen footage and still photos of the 1983 Ethiopian famine that were restored for this production.

Science & Nature

Wired for Connection

Thursday, July 2nd 7pm

Human connection plays a vital role in our health and well-being. From the cradle to our golden years, it shapes how we grow, thrive, and survive. Cutting-edge science reveals how isolation can harm us both mentally and physically, while meaningful relationships can heal.As technology rewires society and challenges our ability to connect, we show solutions to help rebuild a more connected world.

Once Upon a Time in Space

Tuesdays 9pm, July 14th - August 4th

Drawing on intimate, unseen archive and powerful first-hand testimony,this landmark 4-part series tells the human stories behind our quest to explore space, offering a unique perspective on our changing world and where we are headed.

Space Chase USA

Thursday, July 16th 7pm

SPACE CHASE USA explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small beach town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program. Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and 1960s.

Travel

A Ride Along the Lincoln Highway

Sunday, July 19th 7pm

This program, narrated and produced by Rick Sebak, celebrates the history, the various paths, the small businesses, the good food, friendly people and the unexpected charms of America's first coast-to-coast paved highway.

A Hot Dog Program

Sunday, July 26th 7pm

This documentary, narrated and produced by Rick Sebak, is an all-American celebration of what may be the country's most popular food. From Fairfield, Connecticut, to Los Angeles, California, the program visits some of the nation's coolest hot dog places, taking viewers inside a giant hot dog-shaped building, stopping at some crazy late-night stands and looking at how hot dogs are made. The special also considers how and when hot dogs became so popular -- and the many different ways they are served from region to region.

Rick Steves Best of London

Thursday, July 30th 9pm

RICK STEVES BEST OF LONDON is an hour-long special celebrating London's proud traditions. With Kings, Queens, Beefeaters, black cabs,Big Ben and a total of nine million citizens, it's a cultural and historic powerhouse. Join Rick as he cruises the river Thames, gets fancy at an afternoon tea, jogs with the locals, then drinks with the locals. As he roams the busy pathways of the city, Rick takes in street art and enjoys London's diversity on a food tour. He also takes time to remember Britain's heroes, from the first Elizabeth to the last, and marvel at how its industrial past has become the foundation for a promising future.

