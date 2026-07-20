31 Shows to Watch This August on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

WVIA 60th Anniversary: Throwback Thursdays

In commemoration of WVIA's 60th anniversary, on one Thursday a month WVIA will open up the vaults to present an evening of classic WVIA original productions.

Scranton: The Once and Future City

Thursday, August 20th, 8pm

Scranton: The Once and Future City" focuses on Scranton's rich history in iron, steel, and coal, as well as its struggles with revitalization during the latter part of the 20th century. Narrated by Tony Award winning actor Eli Wallach (1984)

Sister Adrian: The Mother Teresa of Scranton

Thursday, August 20th, 9pm

Sister Adrian: The Mother Teresa of Scranton" looks at the life and work of Sister Adrian Barrett known for her charity work throughout the region. Narrated by Emmy award winning actor Martin Sheen. (1985)

Alvina Krause: Director

Thursday, August 20th, 9:30pm

One on one interview with the legendary drama teacher, theatrical entrepreneur, "maker of stars", and director who founded the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. (1979)

Last Waltz on a Tightrope

Thursday, August 20th, 10pm

Brad Baxter is a down-and-out writer who is working on a biography of a renowned Shakespearean actor who perished in a fire in his mansion, Dammond Hill. When Baxter confronts the widow, Cynthia Dammond, he is drawn deeper into the web of deception that Cynthia has woven and learns that it's too late to turn away from the events that will end in tragedy and horror. Starring Academy Award winning actress Louise Fletcher. (1986)

2026 Challenger Game at the Little League World Series

Saturday, August 29TH 10:30am LIVE!

Since 2011, WVIA has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The 2026 teams are Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League (Berwyn, PA) and East County Little League (Oakley, CA).

News & Public Affairs

Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant

POV - The Gas Station Attendant

Monday, August 3rd 10pm

As a boy, HN Shantha Murthy ran away from home to escape the poverty of his Indian village. He travelled the country for work, hoping that one day his life would change. Karla Murthy's film also explores her own identity as a first-generation American. What emerges is an intimate love letter - a meditation on a complicated father-daughter bond and a poignant tribute to the immigrant working class.

Henry David Thoreau Marathon

All 3 Episodes! Sunday, August 9th beginning 12pm

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, his words resonate urgently today as humanity struggles to live in harmony with nature - and each other.

Social Security: 90 Years Strong

Thursday, August 13th 7pm

The history of America's most successful social insurance program - born in the New Deal and enduring for nine decades! Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 as a benefit Americans pay for during their working lives so they can retire with dignity, this is a story that has earned the right to be told!

Trailer | How to Build a Library

POV - How to Build a Library

Monday, August 24th 10pm

Shiro and Wachuka have never tackled a project like this before, but their determination to redefine what the formerly whites-only McMillan Memorial Library can be pushes them through each challenge. Their friendship gives us a glimpse into their warm personalities, and their candidness about their frustrations draws us into their journey, making us feel like we're right there with them.

Drama

Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

Sunday, August 9th 8:30pm

Enter the world of Edwardian manners with Alastair Bruce, historical advisor to "Downton Abbey." Bruce and the series' leading cast members explain how they re-create the authentic etiquette of aristocrats and servants.

The Puzzle Lady

Saturdays 10pm, August 22nd - September 26th

Meet Bakerbury's newest and most famous resident - Cora Felton, AKA "The Puzzle Lady." Cora's eccentric, no-nonsense approach proves a perfect way to outwit the murderers, con men and corrupt officials that stand in her way. Despite hiding a secret which would ruin her and those around her, she has a remarkable talent for solving murders.And, Bakerbury isn't as sleepy as it looks.

More Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

Sunday, August 16th 8:30pm

Return to the world of manners with Alastair Bruce, Downton Abbey's historical advisor. With interviews with cast members like Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, the program navigates the social protocol of aristocrats and servants in the 1920s.

History

The Whiskey Rebellion

Thursday, August 6th 7pm

Pennsylvania farmers put America's newly formed democracy to the test in THE WHISKEY REBELLION. One of the first major trials for the young United States began when treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton's tax on the making of whiskey sparked a violent insurrection by settlers on Pennsylvania's western frontier. The uprising, lasting from 1791-1794, was a major domestic political crisis which culminated in George Washington leading federal troops to put it down - the only sitting president to ever lead troops in the field. THE WHISKEY REBELLION blends reenactments, interviews with historians, and historical documents to bring this tale to life.

An Enduring Symbol

The Statue of Liberty

Tuesday, August 11th 8pm

Ken Burns traces the development of the Statue of Liberty, from its conception to its complicated and often controversial construction and final dedication. Hear from a wide range of Americans to explore the meaning of this monumental landmark.

Trailer

Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Tuesday, August 11th 9:30pm

In 1776, the Founders' promise of "all men are created equal" remained distant for many. Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.

Perfect 36: When Women Won the Vote

Tuesday, August 18th 7:30pm

PERFECT 36: WHEN WOMEN WON THE VOTE chronicles the dramatic vote to ratify this amendment, and the years of debate about women's suffrage that preceded it. On July 17, 1920, Carrie Chapman Catt, President of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, arrived to spend a few days in Nashville. She was traveling on the heels of Tennessee Governor A.H. Roberts' announcement of a special session of the state legislature, called at the urging of President Woodrow Wilson. One more state needed to ratify the proposed amendment, and that duty rested solely on the shoulders of Tennessee. Catt's few days dragged into weeks at her headquarters in the Hermitage Hotel, where pro- and anti- suffragists continued to clash in what came to be known as the "War of the Roses." Those in favor sported yellow roses, while those against wore red. On the sweltering day of August 18, 1920, the House convened. After two consecutive 48-48 outcomes to table the resolution, it was put to a vote. The votes were coming in neck and neck. At the last minute, 24-year-old freshman representative Harry Burn recalled a letter from his mother received that morning, urging him to, "be a good boy" and grant women the right to vote. In spite of wearing a red rose, Burn swung his vote, making Tennessee the deciding 36th state to enable passage of the 19th Amendment, and thereby granting women the Constitutional right to vote.

Arts & Music

Deconstructing the Beatles

Sunday, August 9th 7pm

In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Monday, August 10th 8pm

The undisputed queen of country music, living legend Dolly Parton has had one of the most stellar careers of any musician. In this groundbreaking documentary film, Dolly herself lets us in on her fondest memories, her influences and her process, and we explore the legendary talent that has made her astonishingly successful and well-loved. With unprecedented access to Dolly, along with incredible archival footage from concerts and interviews spanning her career, we marvel at the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others. We learn about her humble beginnings and the singers and songwriters who inspired her and hear from some extremely famous fans. For Dolly Parton fans, this is a must-see film,and for the uninitiated, it's a brilliant and necessary introduction.

Elvis '56

Thursday, August 13th 8pm

In 1956, Elvis Presley was a 21-year-old new singing sensation, and both he and his rockabilly sound were unknown outside of the South. Narrated by Levon Helm (The Band), Elvis '56 opens a time capsule to reveal the legendary performer at the very beginning of his meteoric career. It captures the sights and sounds of that pivotal year using exclusive tour photographs, kinescopes of Presley's controversial appearances on TV, newsreel clips, and radio interviews. Footage of performances captures the young, explosively talented Presley on the brink of his soon-to-be superstardom. Just one year later, he achieved widespread fame, selling a billion records worldwide and becoming the highest-paid star in Hollywood.

Rock Classics

Thursday, August 13th 9:30pm

A powerful concert event celebrating the songs, voices, and rebellious spirit that built rock 'n' roll, Rock Classics honors the grit, soul, and storytelling that defined generations and continues to drive the genre forward. The special features unforgettable performances of iconic songs, including John Fogerty's take on "In My Life," Peter Frampton's rendition of "Call Me the Breeze," and Michael McDonald delivering a heartfelt version of "Freedom Highway." Sheryl Crow pays tribute to John Lennon and The Beatles with "A Hard Day's Night," while Lynyrd Skynyrd performs the rock classic "Free Bird." Bruce Springsteen joins forces with Dr. John for a swampy, electrifying "Right Place Wrong Time," while Gregg Allman delivers a deeply soulful "Tuesday's Gone." The night builds to a thunderous, all-star performance of "The Weight," uniting Mavis Staples, Gregg Allman, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Keb' Mo,' Joan Osborne, Grace Potter, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Tweedy, and more in a moment that captures rock music's communal power. Blending reverence with reinvention, Rock Classics is a bold celebration of rock's enduring legacy, an evening of amplified guitars, shared history, and fearless performances that remind audiences why rock music still matters.

Pavarotti 90: The Man Who Moved the World

Friday, August 14th 9pm

The tribute concert PAVAROTTI 90: THE MAN WHO MOVED THE WORLD, filmed in September 2025 at Italy's Arena di Verona, celebrates what would have been the acclaimed tenor's 90th birthday. Featuring world-renowned opera and pop artists, including Andrea Bocelli, the performance showcases the two diverse musical sides of Pavarotti. More than just a concert, this gathering also served as a heartfelt memorial, honoring the tenor through testimonies, memories, video clips and powerful performances.

Reba McEntire: Live from Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 15th 9pm

Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York's Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba's biggest hits like "Turn On The Radio," "Can't Even Get The Blues," "Going Out Like That" and "Fancy," this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023.Filmed on April 15, 2023, this concert marked Reba's first-time headlining the iconic New York City venue. Special appearance by Terri Clark who joins Reba for a Linda Ronstadt medley.

The Who at Kilburn 1977

Saturday, August 15th 10:30pm

Celebrate the legendary band in top form in a 1977 concert featuring all their hits. This rare film captures the band in what turned out to be their final public performance with the legendary Keith Moon on drums.

More Deconstructing the Beatles

Sunday, August 16th 7pm

In "MORE DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES", acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes in the second installment include "Deconstructing a Hard Day's Night," "A Stroll Down Penny Lane," and "Here Come the Songs: The Evolution of George Harrison."

Starring Dick Van Dyke

American Masters - Starring Dick Van Dyke

Tuesday, August 18th 9pm

Celebrate the life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke on his 100th birthday. Known for films like Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, TV show Diagnosis Murder and his classic CBS sitcom, Van Dyke has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades. Featuring never-before-seen footage, photos and home movies that detail Van Dyke's extraordinary showbiz legacy.

Great Performances at the Met - Eugene Onegin

Friday, August 21st 9pm

Following her acclaimed 2024 company debut in Puccini's Madama Butterfly, soprano Asmik Grigorian returns to the Met as Tatiana, the lovestruck young heroine in this ardent operatic adaptation of Pushkin. Baritone Igor Golovatenko reprises his portrayal of the urbane Onegin, who realizes his affection for her all too late.

Great Performances - Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026

Friday, August 28th 9pm

Each summer, the world-renowned Vienna Philharmonic is joined by a guest soloist to perform an enchanting open-air concert under the direction of a guest conductor from the magnificent gardens of Austria's Imperial Schonbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.

Science & Nature

Trailer

Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure

Wednesday, August 12th 8pm

In 1976, Sir David Attenborough embarked on an ambitious journey to create a documentary of unprecedented scale, changing his life and natural history filmmaking forever. Discover the story behind TV's first wildlife blockbuster: Life on Earth.

Return to the Moon Preview

Nova - Return to the Moon

Wednesday, August 12th 9:30pm

A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien

Wednesdays 10pm, August 19th - September 16th

Embark on a global journey seeking solutions to our urgent climate crisis alongside journalist Miles O'Brien. From the Colorado River to the wetlands in Argentina and Antarctica's doomsday glacier, the answers are closer than we think.

Water: The Sacred Gift

Sunday, August 23rd 7pm

A watershed can be simply described as a place where liquid flows downhill, but it is more accurately defined as a complex system of soil, rocks, plants, and animals. More than precipitation and gravity,the Rocky Mountain watershed is critical to the survival of all living things dependent on this ecosystem. As the changing climate poses rapid challenges to the environment's equilibrium, can the sheer aesthetics of this ecosystem aid in drawing attention to the problem? Through striking cinematography and compelling interviews, WATER: THE SACRED GIFT inspires viewers to seek a more positive future.

