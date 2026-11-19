In The Spotlight

Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness - Preview

Keystone Edition - Support After Service: Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness

Monday, December 7th, 7pm

Keystone Edition focuses on veterans’ struggles with mental and physical health after serving. We explore local, state and federal resources available to help vets build communities of support, plus discussions with survivors and success stories.

The Secrets Beneath Hazleton - Preview

The Secrets Beneath Hazleton (Encore)

Monday, December 7th, 7pm

Beneath the streets of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, lies a world forgotten by time - a network of hidden tunnels, abandoned mine shafts, and underground structures that hold the secrets of the past. This 30-minute WVIA original documentary focuses on previously unexplored underground areas, including secret tunnels built from homes that connect to the mines beneath the city, as well as a hidden speakeasy that was sealed for over 75 years and is said to be only accessible through the banks in downtown Hazleton. The Secrets Beneath Hazleton aims to bring these long-buried secrets to light and explore their historical significance for a whole new generation.

News & Public Affairs

"Scammed" - Preview

Frontline - Scammed

Tuesday, December 1st 9pm

How online scams steal billions of dollars and ruin victims' lives. With The Associated Press, the rise of a global criminal industry, the people and technology enabling it, and the efforts to shut it down.

Frontline - Outbreak in Pennsylvania

Tuesday, December 15th 10pm

How falling vaccine rates in Pennsylvania helped lead to the biggest outbreak of measles in decades. With the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, investigating the rise in vaccine skepticism and the political and cultural forces behind the current outbreak.

Extended Trailer

Behind the Scenes of Crime and Punishment

Sunday, December 6th 7pm

Go behind-the-scenes of this new four-part, eight-hour documentary series that explores the history of criminal justice in America as it has never before been told — from the pre-colonial period to 21st-century mass incarceration. Directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, this is the first documentary series to offer a comprehensive examination of how the intertwined forces of law, power, race, and class have both shaped and reflected the American experience over four centuries.

Walking My Sister Home

Sunday, December 13th 7pm

WALKING MY SISTER HOME examines the global aging crisis among Catholic sisters' communities in Africa, Mexico and the United States,following congregations struggling to provide healthcare, housing and companionship for their elderly members. The film honors sisters' lifelong contributions - building schools, hospitals and missions - while capturing the emotional toll of convent closures. It also highlights the search for answers by women religious who are helping to find solutions, such as the creation of worldwide elder care training programs.

Drama

Destination Masterpiece

Sunday, December 6th 9:30pm

Beyond the brilliant scripts and stellar casts of MASTERPIECE's celebrated television dramas lies an unspoken element that often steals the show -- the spectacular locations! These picturesque backdrops now take centerstage in Destination Masterpiece, a new travelogue special exploring the settings of MASTERPIECE dramas. Join a rollicking grand tour of Britain, gaze up at magnificent palaces, wander down cobbled streets, and stroll through timeless villages to experience where all of the MASTERPIECE magic happens. Traversing the great isle of Britain, this armchair adventure explores All Creatures Great & Small, Endeavour, The Forsytes, Grantchester, Magpie Murders, Marlow Murder Club, Poldark, Sanditon, and Wolf Hall. It's also an immersive travel guide that unlocks the secrets of sites, both hidden and iconic. Blending firsthand reflections from the creative minds who brought these settings to life with stunning cinematography and expert interviews, a complete picture of these glorious locations emerges. Destination Masterpiece is a journey that proves the settings are truly the co-star.

Season 2 Preview

Happiness (Season 2)

Sundays 10 & 10:30pm, December 13th - December 27th

Broadway director and golden boy Charlie Summers has come home to New Zealand. And he's devastated. After 20 years working his way up to the top of the musical theatre world, he has found himself back in his childhood bedroom and back helping his mother, Gaye, at the local community musical theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but certainly don't lack passion.

History

Celebration of Hanukkah

Saturday, December 5th 1:30pm

In this heartwarming and nostalgic program, host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season's cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations. Along the way, Geoffrey provides an overview of Hanukkah in popular culture, weaving in his holiday memories through childhood home movies. And, because food plays such a meaningful part of every Hanukkah observance, he also heads into the kitchen with experts to try his hand at creating seasonal culinary delights - including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (filled donuts) - while explaining how these dishes connect to Hanukkah's history.

Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle

Sundays 8pm, December 6th - December 27th

Historian Lucy Worsley has got the keys to four of the world's most iconic palaces. Uncovering stories of obsession, stolen treasure and what really happens in a Queen's bedroom.

An Anthem to America: Ken Burns & Florentine Films

Monday, December 7th 9:30pm

Join Ken Burns and the filmmaking team as they look back over five decades of making groundbreaking documentaries. Meet the people who create the films, explore their signature style, and discover how they bring American history to life.

Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa

Sunday, December 27th 7pm

Honoring the heritage, unity, culture, and rich contributions of African Americans, Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration; it's a way of life. CULTURAL EXPRESSIONS: KWANZAA is an hour-long documentary that explores the seven principles that are the foundation of Kwanzaa by sharing seven real-life stories of impact. These stories reveal how each principle plays a role in the Black community, enhanced by cultural elements of dance, storytelling, music, and spoken word.

Arts & Music

The Carpenters: Close to You & Christmas Memories (My Music Presents)

Monday, December 1st 7pm

MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CLOSE TO YOU is a music-filled documentary that traces the Carpenters' career through the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group's friends in the music business, features all of their top recording hits, including "(They Long to Be)Close to You," "Top of the World," "Hurting Each Other," "Only Yesterday," "Rainy Days and Mondays" and "We've Only Just Begun." MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CHRISTMAS MEMORIES is a special holiday program starring beloved brother-sister recording duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the most successful American recording act of the 1970s. The all-new program focuses entirely on the Carpenters' perennially popular Christmas music offering favorites "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland," White Christmas" and more.

John Denver's Rocky Mountain High

Wednesday, December 2nd 8pm

In honor of the 50th anniversary of "Rocky Mountain High," the iconic title track from Denver's 1972 album, the John Denver estate is partnering with Sony Legacy to digitize the concert special John Denver's Rocky Mountain High. Filmed in 1974 at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater, the concert features Denver performing in his prime at this stunning outdoor venue. One of the world's best-known and best-loved artists, Denver earned international acclaim as a songwriter, performer, actor, environmentalist and humanitarian. Denver's career spanned four decades, and his timeless music has outlasted countless trends and garnered numerous awards and honors. Today, millions of fans old and new enjoy the work of this extraordinary performer, celebrated for songs such as "Leaving On a Jet Plane," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Sunshine On My Shoulders, " "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High" and many more.

David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

Wednesday, December 2nd 9:30pm

David Gilmour's 2024 sold-out return to Rome's historic venue during his Luck and Strange tour, blending new solo work with classic Pink Floyd anthems against ancient Roman ruins.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Thursday, December 3rd 7pm

The undisputed queen of country music, the legendary Dolly Parton had one of the most stellar careers of any musician. In this groundbreaking documentary film, Dolly herself lets us in on her fondest memories, her influences and her process, and we explore the legendary talent that made her astonishingly successful and well-loved. With unprecedented access to Dolly, along with incredible archival footage from concerts and interviews spanning her career, we marvel at the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others. We learn about her humble beginnings and the singers and songwriters who inspired her and hear from some extremely famous fans. For Dolly Parton fans, this is a must-see film,and for the uninitiated, it's a brilliant and necessary introduction.

Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

Thursday, December 3rd 9pm

Filmed in November 2025, this unforgettable concert film captures a performance by Josh Groban at London's historic Union Chapel. Groban is at the top of his craft as he unveils new songs and unique interpretations of all-time favorites in an intimate, warm setting. The film premiered in select theatres for Valentine's Day and will be presented on PBS as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES. Highlighting Groban's emotional range and connection to his audience, the performance showcases not only Groban's soaring voice but also his personal stories about the songs, his career, and his life. The concert preceded a major world tour by Groban, serving as a special, intimate preview of his live performances.

Johnny Mathis - Wonderful, Wonderful!

Saturday, December 5th 7pm

When Johnny Mathis celebrated his 50th anniversary in the music business in 2006, he gathered 2,000 of his closest friends at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City and regaled them with an amazing concert replete with his standards and unforgettable hits.

Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas

Saturday, December 5th 8:30pm

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, along with their respective families, join together for this memorable Christmas celebration filmed in 1967.In addition to more than a dozen holiday classics, Frank and Dean perform a medley of many of their most beloved songs. They're joined by an all-star cast of friends and family: Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Tina Sinatra, Claudia Martin, Craig Martin, Dean Paul Martin, Deana Martin, Gail Martin, Gina Martin, Ricci Martin, Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin) and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Peace on Earth: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Monday, December 14th 9pm & 10:30pm (Encore)

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and star of stage and screen Sebastian Arcelus for 'PEACE ON EARTH Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a timely Christmas special. Filmed before a live audience at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, PEACE ON EARTH offers a wide range of popular and classical Christmas music selections along with a true story of Christmas from the Apollo 8 mission to the moon, 1968.

Craft in America - North

Friday, December 18th 9pm

Investigate the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists. Indigenous canoe practices, reclaimed materials, a craft school in the forest, and more demonstrate how natural and urban environments inspire the handmade in the Great North.

Craft in America - South

Friday, December 18th 10pm

Explore craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future. From elaborate costumes of New Orleans masking societies to mosaic stained glass in Miami and the vibrant artist community rebuilding after Hurricane Helene, the episode demonstrates the resilience and creativity of the American South.

The Spirit of the Season

Saturday, December 19th 9pm

Join the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America for the 2026 edition of their NATAS EMMY Award-winning holiday series, The Spirit of the Season! Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with musical selections ranging from jazz to classical, pop, and R&B... all performed by American Airmen!

Artistry & Innovation: Reimagining The Nutcracker

Sunday, December 20th 7pm

Experience the magic of Orlando Ballet's "The Nutcracker" like never before in this award-winning documentary, offering a rare look at the creativity, collaboration, and artistry that bring this holiday tradition to life. Go behind the scenes with Orlando Ballet's Artistic Director Jorden Morris as he brings the beloved Nutcracker to life through choreography, puppetry, and stunning stage design.

American Masters - Wilder

Tuesday, December 29th 9pm

A definitive documentary on Gene Wilder's life and legacy, exploring his work as an actor, writer, and creative force behind some of the most beloved films of the 20th century. Featuring rare archival footage, personal interviews, and insights from collaborators, the film offers a revealing portrait of Wilder's career and personal journey.

John Williams - The Berlin Concert

Thursday, December 31st 8pm

In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. Filmed live at the Berlin Philharmonie, John Williams: The Berlin Concert captures this magical performance of his music. After opening with the “Olympic Fanfare and Theme,” Williams and the Berlin players perform a wide-ranging selection of music from some of his best-known film scores. From the futuristic sounds of Close Encounters to the instantly evocative opening notes of “Hedwig’s Theme” from the Harry Potter movies to musical excerpts from Jurassic Park, Superman, and the Indiana Jones and Star Wars series, there’s something for everyone.

Barbra Streisand: Timeless - Live in Concert

Thursday, December 31st 9:30pm

Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year's Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Science & Nature

Nova - Universe in Motion

Wednesday, December 16th 9pm

High on a mountaintop in northern Chile, a remarkable new eye on the sky is poised to transform our understanding of the universe. The groundbreaking Vera Rubin Observatory, featuring massive mirrors and the largest digital camera on Earth, will collect more data in its first year than all previous optical telescopes combined. Witness the tense moments of its first light and the triumphs of scientists as they strive to answer humanity's biggest questions, from identifying threatening asteroids in our Solar System to the very origins and ultimate fate of our universe. Prepare to see the cosmos as never before.

Food

Tasteable's Festive Flavors 2026

Thursday, December 17th 8pm

TASTEABLE'S FESTIVE FLAVORS brings the joy of the season straight to your kitchen! Join us as we celebrate holidays with delicious recipes,creative entertaining ideas, and tips for making every gathering memorable. From decadent desserts to savory feasts and festive sips, this special is packed with flavor, inspiration, and a touch of holiday magic.

