100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How nostalgia can carry us through tough times

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST

“Ah, those were the good old days.”

Whohasn’tthought something like this before?These feelings of warmth and longing can be about a time in our personal lives or about an era in history. The feeling is called nostalgia.

Nostalgia is something we all experience.According to psychologists, the past can help us make sense of the present and can even offer us tools for a more resilient future.

Psychologist Clay Routledge writes:

But nostalgia is a complicated emotion.We discusswhy it can become dangerous to desire a return to a past that wasn’t actually all that great. How can we learn to use it for good? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Haili Blassingame