New children’s book ‘Flap Your Hands’ celebrates stimming as expression

Published March 18, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
An illustration from "Flap Your Hands." (Courtesy of Lee & Low Books)
People with autism often face a stigma for stimming — a repetitive behavior to regulate emotions that can sometimes look like someone flapping their hands or wiggling their fingers.

The children’s book “Flap Your Hands: A Celebration of Stimming” presents an opposing narrative; stimming is natural and wonderful, taking families through a colorful journey of acceptance and joy.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author and illustrator Steve Asbell.

Steve Asbell is the author of “Flap Your Hands.” (Courtesy of Lee & Low Books)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

