Are you most suited to the single life? Here's how to find out

Bella DePaulo has been single her whole adult life––by choice. She's found many more people like her, who love the freedom and autonomy. And she has a quiz to see if that might be you.

Bella DePaulo is the author of Single at Heart: The Power, Freedom and Joy of Single Life and How We Live Now: Redefining Home and Family in the 21st Century, among other titles. She has written the "Living Single" blog for Psychology Today since 2008. She has been published in outlets such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Time magazine and appeared on shows including The Today Show, CNN American Morning, and Good Morning America.

DePaulo has a BA from Vassar College and a PhD from Harvard University. After two decades as a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, Dr. DePaulo moved to the West Coast, where she is currently an academic affiliate in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

