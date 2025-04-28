Floral wonderland: Tulip Day grows into a colorful event in Hazleton

In a breathtaking burst of spring color, CAN DO Community Park in downtown Hazleton was recently transformed into a floral wonderland for the city’s first-ever Tulip Day.

The event drew more than 4,000 attendees, each welcomed by the radiant sight of over 50,000 blooming tulips, donated by Van Hoekelen Greenhouses Inc. of McAdoo.

The idea for Tulip Day was originally brought to the City of Hazleton by Van Hoekelen Greenhouses, whose passion for community and beautification sparked the entire initiative, officials said.

“This event was inspired by Van Hoekelen’s themselves, said Joselyn Sterenchock, Director of Economic Development at Greater Hazleton CAN DO, Inc. “They approached the city about doing it, and of course we were thrilled to host downtown. It looked so beautiful. They did an amazing job setting up the display.”

The vibrant gathering was the result of a community partnership between Van Hoekelen Greenhouses, the City of Hazleton, Mayor Jeff Cusat’s Hazleton Revitalization Fund, and the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress. Together, they turned the park into a celebration of unity, growth, and shared beauty.

“CAN DO Park in downtown Hazleton was transformed into a breathtaking display of color,” said Christine Galuska, Special Project Manager at Hazleton City Hall. “The tulips, generously donated by Van Hoekelen Greenhouses, created a stunning display that captivated visitors. Each person who attended was given a bag — compliments of the Mayor Cusat Hazleton Revitalization Fund — allowing them to choose and take home 10 tulips of their own.”

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by a live DJ, sponsored by the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, and complimentary coffee provided by the Hazleton Art League. Food trucks lined the park, offering a variety of local flavors as families, friends, and neighbors gathered to enjoy music, laughter, and springtime cheer.

“The event was more than just a floral display—it was a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and the shared joy of experiencing something beautiful together,” Galuska said.

With its overwhelming success, many in Hazleton are hopeful Tulip Day will become an annual tradition, joining the ranks of similar beloved celebrations in cities like San Francisco and New York.