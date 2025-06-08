Hundreds bid farewell to Nativity of Our Lord Church after decades of devotion in South Scranton

The bells rang, the stained glass shimmered and the pews of Nativity of Our Lord Church filled one last time.

After decades of worship, celebration and sacrifice, the parish held its final Mass, closing the doors of a sanctuary that, for generations, had been a spiritual home to thousands in South Scranton.

For Paul Bracey, the oldest living member of Nativity Church, the day was one he hoped would never come.

“I never thought I’d live long enough to do this,” Bracey said quietly. “And I really don’t appreciate doing it. But it has to be done.”

His voice — steadfast and sincere — captured what so many said they felt as they filled the pews for one final Mass in a church that has been more than just a house of worship. For generations, Nativity has been the heart of a neighborhood and the soul of a multicultural faith community in Scranton.

In April, the Diocese of Scranton confirmed the Orchard Street church would hold its final Mass on June 8. Nativity of Our Lord Church was one of two “worship sites” under Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which was formed in 2023. The congregation will be welcome to attend Mass at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church on Prospect Avenue.

On this day, it wasn’t just the end of a building, it was the closing of a spiritual era.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA NEWS Hundreds bid farewell at Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton.

An emotional goodbye at Nativity of Our Lord Church

Hundreds gathered beneath the stained-glass windows one last time, many wiping away tears as music filled the sanctuary.

At the altar, the Rev. Jonathan Kuhar, parish pastor, offered words that both honored the past and called the faithful to carry the mission forward.

“We owe it to our parents, our brothers and sisters, to our friends who built up this place in love,” he said. “If we continue walking this path of discipleship, then we

honor them, and we keep this place alive forever.”

In the congregation were families, elders, children, and volunteers—some returning just for this farewell, others who had never left.

“Just keep on going like we all have together,” Bracey added. “The more bodies, the better it’ll be.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA NEWS Parishioners pray before the final Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton.

House of welcome: Nativity’s legacy with refugees lives on

Even in its final moments, Nativity of Our Lord Church made clear that its mission reaches beyond walls and borders. A poster displayed near the entrance announced the upcoming World Refugee Day 2025 celebration, underscoring the parish’s deep-rooted role in welcoming immigrants and refugees over the years.

The event, set for Sunday, June 22, at Nay Aug Park, is a free family festival celebrating the strength, culture, and resilience of refugee communities in Northeast Pennsylvania, with support from Catholic Social Services, local organizations and faith partners like Nativity.

Since its founding, Nativity of Our Lord Church has served as a place of welcome for working-class families, immigrants and the devout. The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary played a vital role, teaching in the parish school and assisting newly

arrived refugee and immigrant families.

“May the Lord inspire in all of us the same spirit of service,” said Kuhar during the Prayers of the Faithful, “so that we may continue, in their honor, the work they started.”

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA NEWS Parishioners clap for the music ministry at Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton.

From generations past to generations present

For many in the Hispanic community, Nativity was a second home.

Adriano Torres, a member of the pastoral council, shared the pain of the closure while also pointing forward.

"There are many baptisms, quinceañeras, confirmations... This church is a jewel

for the community. It is unfortunate that it has to be closed. But our parish is still open. All are welcome. There is room here for each of the members."

The congregation is welcome to attend Mass at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church on Prospect Avenue as part of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish.

Torres confirmed that the church building and parish house are expected to be sold, following the sale of the former convent and gym. Yet he expressed hope that the space might still serve the community in some new, dignified way—perhaps a theater or art center.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA NEWS The congregation sings to open the churches final Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton.

A youth perspective

Though he didn’t grow up in Nativity parish, Esteban Marengo, a Puerto Rican-American

young adult, formed deep ties to the church through youth ministry.

“I used to be part of the youth group here. I helped out with Good Friday passion plays,” he said. “Even if I wasn’t a member originally, this place came to mean

something to me. It’s bittersweet.”

His story reflects a generation that came of age in blended parishes, where faith transcended zip codes and cultural lines.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA NEWS Church members are seen through a stained glass window.

A gift of glass and grace

Following Communion, church volunteers distributed gift boxes to each household, each one containing a piece of stained glass carefully removed from the church’s windows.

“These are just a small piece of this beautiful place,” Kuhar said. “Keep it with you—as a part of your heart.”

The glass — numbered and labeled — served as both memento and blessing. Any remaining boxes were taken to Sacred Heart auditorium, where the community was invited to gather after Mass.

“May the Church of the Living God continue to dwell in your hearts, your memories, and in the rest of your days,” the priest said.

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA NEWS One of the longtime members of Nativity Church, Paul Bracey, hugs the Rev. Jonathan Kuhar.

A final procession

The Blessed Sacrament was then carried out of the sanctuary in a solemn procession toward the other parish on Prospect Avenue, marking the end of worship in the building. The hymn “El Verjelino” — a song traditionally used in funerals — accompanied the procession, offering reverence and finality.

The Rev. Jaime Perez Restrepo, coordinator of Hispanic Ministry for the northern region of the Diocese of Scranton, assisted in the transition.

"We are preparing the procession to leave," he said. "Today, the door of the church is closed, but the community continues."

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA NEWS The Rev. Jonathan P. Kuhar leads the closing ceremonies at the Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton.

'Built not of stone, but of people'

The memory of the Rev. James O’Reilly, Nativity’s founding pastor, loomed large in the ceremony. His remains were moved Saturday from the church to Sacred Heart Cemetery.

“He didn’t want to be honored,” Kuhar said. “He wanted to stay with the people until the day of resurrection. He didn’t build a church of stone — he built a church of people.”

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA NEWS A bow is symbolically tied to the doors of Nativity church.

Still together, still one

In his final blessing, Kuhar reminded the faithful that though the building would close, the church lives on wherever love, faith and fellowship abide.

“Even when time and distance and life separate us, when we are gathered in Christ, we are still all gathered,” he said.

With Paul Bracey’s wisdom echoing in their ears and pieces of glass held close, the people of Nativity stepped forward—not into an ending, but into a beginning.

“This place will live in our hearts forever,” he said.