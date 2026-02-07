BOOKMARKS: Get ready for Valentine's Day with plenty of romantic book options

We could not let Valentine’s Day pass by without taking a walk through the romance section.

You might notice some romance subgenres gaining popularity right now. If you’re a romance reader, there are plenty of options to find your next favorite love story.

Let these recommendations guide you through the ever-expanding genre of romance.

Nicole Torre, The Gilded Prose

Nicole Torre, owner, The Gilded Prose

Book: "Daggermouth"

Author: H. M. Wolfe

I just finished "Daggermouth" by H. M. Wolfe for my book club, and it is probably the best thing I've read in the past year.

It is a dark, dystopian romance where a mercenary is forced into a political marriage with the heir to a corrupt government.

It's got true enemies to lovers, political intrigue, twists and turns galore. The entire cast of characters was really compelling to read about. I highly recommend this book.

Jessica Ross

Jess Ross-Steltz, "Bookstagrammer" bathtubbookworm

Book: "Heated Rivalry," or "Game Changers" series

Author: Rachel Reid

If you follow me on social media or just know me in real life, you know that I am a huge fan of the sub-genre of sports romance, with an obsession, particularly with hockey romance.

My favorite things about that sub-genre are the found-family aspect that players find with their teams and coaches, and also the breaking down of toxic masculinity culture in sports. I know it sounds hyper-specific, but there are tons of sports and hockey romances out there for you to try.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about "Heated Rivalry," and I recommend the "Game Changers" series by Rachel Reid just as much as I recommend the show.

Some of my other favorites are the "Playing for Keeps" series by Becka Mack, the "Jacksonville Rays" series by Emily Rath, the "D.C. Stars" series by Chelsea Curto, and the "Leighton U" series by C.E. Richie. These series are all pretty spicy, so you have been warned.

I want to wish all of the Bookmarks listeners a happy Valentine's Day, and I hope your February is filled with swoons, stolen glances, blushes and tons of romance.

Nicole Frail

Nicole Frail, publisher, Nicole Frail Books

Books: "Craving You: A Spicy Valentine's Day Anthology," and "Recipes for Romance: A Sweet Valentine's Day Anthology"

Editors: Courtney Umphress, Nicole Frail

As an indie publisher presented with an opportunity to make a book recommendation for Valentine's Day, I have to recommend my house's Valentine's Day anthologies, "Craving You" and "Recipes for Romance."

We put these together using a food or date night theme, with the idea that sharing a meal, snack or beverage with someone special allows you to connect with them in new ways. We see first dates, second chances, old love rekindled and a few meet-cutes throughout these collections, all happening on or around Valentine's Day.

"Craving You" features 12 open-door, spicy short stories and "Recipes for Romance" includes 19 closed-door, sweet short stories.

If you love romance and quick reads, be on the lookout for our next release, "The Perfect Blend" which is a coffee shop-inspired collection featuring the work of authors from Northeast Pennsylvania. It's available for pre-order now, and proceeds benefit Coffee Inclusive in Pittston.

Kaylee Magda

Kaylee Magda, owner, Lost & Found Bookshop

Book: "The Secret Life of Albert Entwhistle"

Author: Matt Cain

This book's protagonist, Albert, is a quiet postman who has lived a carefully contained life with only his cat for companionship. After decades of delivering mail, he is forced into retirement and confronted with his loneliness and memories of George, a man he once loved but lost many years ago. With help from newfound friends, Albert finds the courage to seek out George after 50 years apart.

This is a heartwarming second-chance romance. You won't regret taking the journey with Albert to find George and self-acceptance along the way. There's humor, drag queens and unlikely friendships, as well as an honest look at the prejudice faced by gay men and the queer community in the 1970s.

I recommend this book in my shop for fans of T. J. Klune and Frederick Backman, or anyone looking for a warm, tender read.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition host and reporter

Book: "Assistant to the Villain"

Author: Hannah Nicole Maehrer

I binge-read all of the “Assistant to the Villain” series last year and had the best time, so I’m very happy to recommend the first book.

“Assistant to the Villain” is exactly what the title sounds like - we follow Evie Sage, the personal assistant to her kingdom’s dark, powerful Villain. The series got its start as TikTok sketches where the author imagined what would happen if a broody fantasy villain had an optimistic, sunshine assistant.

The result is an entertaining, funny and sweet “romantasy” tale with magic, mystery, a charming cast of characters and a slow-burn romance that may have you yelling “Just kiss already!” by the end. I have it on good authority that I was not the only one doing that.

There's also a dragon named Fluffy, so that should give you a good idea of the tone.

The fourth book in the series, “Adversary to the Villain,” is on the way this year, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

That’s all for this episode of Bookmarks! Join us again on Feb. 21. February is Black History Month, so we’ll celebrate with our favorite books by black authors.