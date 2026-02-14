100 WVIA Way
Fan-favorite U.S. figure skater 'Quad God' places 8th, citing nerves

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Scott Simon
Published February 14, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST

Ilia Malinin of the U.S. was heavily favored for men's figure skating gold, but a series of falls and downgraded jumps landed him in eighth place.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.