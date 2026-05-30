Fresh Air Weekend: Actors Alfre Woodard and Rose Byrne

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Look to your elders': Alfre Woodard shares her secret to Hollywood longevity: Woodard says not giving up is the key to her long career. In the Netflix series The Boroughs, she plays a resident of a retirement community where something supernatural is preying on the residents.

Sinister forces invade an upscale retirement community in 'The Boroughs': The team behind Stranger Things has a new series, also about a group of quirky misfits and mysterious creatures. The Boroughs is well worth seeing — as much for its veteran cast as for its story.

'It's one of my dreams,' Rose Byrne says of her comic turn on Broadway: Byrne is one of the few actors to receive both an Oscar and a Tony nomination in the same year —for the indie film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and for Fallen Angels on Broadway.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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