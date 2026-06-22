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U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Michel Martin
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:52 AM EDT

The U.K. will have its 7th prime minister in 10 years. Keir Starmer is stepping down. His likely successor is the outgoing Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.