Adam Weiner of rock band Low Cut Connie talks about their album, 'Livin' in the USA'

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Dave Mistich
Originally from "the other" Washington (not the state — but a small town in West Virginia), Dave Mistich joined NPR's Newscast unit in September 2019, after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting.