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Trump's plan for Gaza faces huge hurdles ahead

NPR | By Frank Langfitt,
Juana Summers
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

President Trump announced a "historic breakthrough" in his plan to bring peace to Gaza, but huge hurdles remain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as the war in Ukraine and its implications in Europe. Langfitt has reported from more than fifty countries and territories around the globe.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.