We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with WTIO 88.3 serving Mansfield and the surrounding area. We are working to remedy this issue as soon as possible. Those affected can stream WVIA through your smart speaker, computer, or the WVIA App.
Trying to understand students deaths and protests in India
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.