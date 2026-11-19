Microchips are a critical resource in the modern world. They power our digital lives and are integral to the artificial intelligence boom, which is fueling a large portion of the economy and stock market. But what are microchips, exactly?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Chris Miller, professor of international history at Tufts University and author of the book “Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World’s Most Critical Technology.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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