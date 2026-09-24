Keystone Edition - Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026

Keystone Edition hosts political experts who will offer a local perspective on the important role Pennsylvania will play in the 2026 midterm election in deciding which major party controls the U.S. House, and maybe the White House in 2028.

Join us in the studio for this live television program recording.

Our Panelists Include:

Brit Crampsie

Brit Crampsie is the founder of Brit Crampsie Communications, a public relations and campaign consulting firm based in Pennsylvania. She appears regularly on several of the Pennsylvania's leading public affairs shows and offers commentary to many print publications about government and elections in state and nationally. Before launching her firm, she was the press secretary for state Senate Democratic Leader and caucus. She’s won numerous awards for her work in the public and private sector.

Christopher Nicholas

Christopher Nicholas runs Eagle Consulting Group and he’s carved out a 40-year career as an award-winning Republican political & public affairs consultant. He often comments on politics and government and he’s the GOP analyst on “This Week in Pennsylvania,” the only state-wide TV show that focuses on state politics.

Doors Open: 5:30pm

Show: 6pm

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