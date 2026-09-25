Keystone Edition - PA Prisons: Change from Within
Keystone Edition - PA Prisons: Change from Within
Join us in the WVIA Studios for a live recording of Keystone Edition
Keystone Edition focuses on programs at SCI Coal Twp. in Northumberland County designed to help inmates build skills and benefit the wider community, as well as external discussions about sentencing and victims’ rights.
Doors Open: 5:30pm
Show: 6pm
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WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA WayPittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org