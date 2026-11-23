Officials finalized Monday the sale that shifts control of almost 60 miles of Luzerne County tracks to a freight railroad that also operates popular passenger excursions to Jim Thorpe.

The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority voted Friday to sell its 59.65 miles of tracks to the Wilkes-Barre Terminal Railway Co., an affiliate of the Schuylkill County-based Reading & Northern Railroad.

All that was left was to put the correct, final details of the $10 million sale in writing and have both sides sign off. Work on that continued over the weekend and became final Monday, meaning the county is out of the railroad business.

STEAM LOCO TO VISIT WILKES-BARRE



The Reading & Northern will have vintage steam locomotive 2102 on display in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, to "celebrate the next chapter in Reading & Northern’s history," the railroad announced on Facebook.



It will be at 500 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



“This is a major win for our county and a turning point for Northeastern Pennsylvania,” County Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a statement. “County residents will now have a stronger, more viable railroad. It brings new jobs, expanded freight service and upgraded tracks. Most importantly, it brings trail preservation and passenger train service. The value of those two cannot be overstated. They are expected to draw thousands of visitors to our region and drive new economic development. The county also gains trail easements and a utility corridor along the line. These are lasting assets that will expand recreation and support infrastructure and development for years to come.”

Repeated efforts to obtain comment from Reading & Northern officials the past month have been unsuccessful.

Railroad officials celebrated the milestone on Facebook, however, annnouncing that they would bring a vintage steam locomotive to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to commemorate the sale.

How the county benefits

The sale — $7.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in future upgrades — is expected to net the county most of the cash with some going to the authority and some to pay lawyers.

The county share will partly pay back the county for a loan that paid off an authority mortgage more than two decades ago.

The county sued the redevelopment authority in July 2025 to collect on a $3.28 million loan balance. A few months ago, the two sides worked out a settlement that gives the county most of the money.

In a text, Crocamo said the county’s share will “far exceed” the $3.28 million based on a profit-sharing provision in the settlement. The County Council will determine how to spend the money, though no one has formally proposed any ideas, Crocamo said.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News The front end of a Reading & Northern locomotive is seen in the Lehigh River Gorge in this 2023 photo.

The railroad's future

Reading & Northern will have operating rights on 41.79 miles of track, according to its track agreement with Wilkes-Barre Terminal. The other 17.86 miles are inactive, but Wilkes-Barre Terminal owns them.

The exact nature of the relationship between the companies is unclear, but Andy Muller Jr. is the CEO of both, according to a federal document and the Reading & Northern’s website. Muller incorporated Wilkes-Barre Terminal in August, according to a copy of the incorporation papers.

Reading & Northern will provide the railway company with the locomotives and freight cars that serve shippers, according to a track rights agreement between the two companies.

The tracks' history

The Luzerne County Railroad Corp., which the redevelopment authority created, hired R.J. Corman Railroad Co. to operate freight service on the tracks in 2020. After the county sued the redevelopment authority to collect on the loan, the three agencies decided to seek bidders to sell the tracks.

In September, Reading & Northern won the bidding with an offer of $10 million — $7 million in cash and $3 million in promised system upgrades.

R.J. Corman bid $8.2 million and sued in federal court to block the sale, arguing it offered the most cash. Its suit contended the county unfairly rejected its higher bid, violated the state Open Meetings Law in the process and couldn’t sell until the federal Surface Transportation Board approves a new track operator.

The two railroads later agreed to settle that suit and allow the sale to Reading & Northern to go through.

The redevelopment authority created the rail corporation 30 years ago to operate the tracks.

The authority bought the tracks in 1996 for $6.3 million from a company controlled by Dunmore businessman Louis DeNaples. The deal included a $3.17 million mortgage with a DeNaples company, but the authority later defaulted. The county bailed out the authority with a loan to pay off the mortgage.

The county never collected on the loan, but last year decided to sue to get its money back. The county and redevelopment authority agreed to settle the suit earlier this year, partly by agreeing to seek a buyer.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News A Luzerne and Susquehanna Railway freight train, operated by the R.J. Corman Railroad Co., travels along tracks owned by the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority in Hanover Township in this 2023 photo. A proposed sale of the line to the Reading & Northern Railroad appears poised to proceed after involved parties on Oct. 21, 2026 agreed to a settlement in a federal lawsuit in which Corman sought to block the sale.

Corman had 13 customers on route

Reading & Northern takes over from RJ Corman, which had 13 customers, according to another federal filing. They are Abe N. Solomon Inc., Wilkes-Barre; BASF Corp., Florham Park, New Jersey; Berry Global Inc., Pittston; GMS Piling Products LLC, Wilkes-Barre; Graphic Packaging International LLC, Pittston; The Lion Brewery Inc., Wilkes-Barre; Lucknow-Highspire Terminals LLC, Pittston; Milazzo Industries, Pittston; Modern Gas Sales Inc., Duryea; Petrogas Terminals, Duryea; Petroleum Products Corp., Dupont; UTLX International, Oakville, Ontario, Canada; and Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., Hanover Twp.

Reading & Northern is shorthand for the railroad’s full name, the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern. Founded by Muller in 1985, the railroad already serves shippers in nine eastern Pennsylvania counties, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Wyoming.

It runs along more than 400 miles of track from Reading to Mehoopany and operates a 7-mile rail line from Towanda to Monroeton in Bradford County. The company employs more than 350 people.

Besides its passenger excursions between Pittston and Jim Thorpe, Reading & Northern plans to add a stop near downtown Wilkes-Barre to the excursion.

As part of the transaction, Reading & Northern has promised to pay Wilkes-Barre Terminal half its revenues derived from freight service, according to a track rights agreement. Wilkes-Barre Terminal certifies it won’t earn more than $5 million from Reading & Northern and won’t earn enough money to become a large-scale railroad operator, according to a September filing by Reading & Northern with the Surface Transportation Board.