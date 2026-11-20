‘Sisters in white:’ Nurse Honor Guard of Susquehanna County honors nurses past and present

The "sisters in white" are members of the Nurse Honor Guard of Susquehanna County, a local chapter of the national volunteer organization that honors the service of nurses, registered, licensed vocational and nurse practitioners, “on their final journey.”

The organization performs a final call to duty ceremony at funerals and memorials of deceased nurses, similar to a military tribute.

Santa Claus is comin' to town Saturday for parades in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton

Festive floats, marching bands, and of course, the big man in red are ready to ring in the holiday season in Northeast Pennsylvania, as annual parades step off Saturday.

Alongside community organizations, Santa will greet families in Scranton in the morning, before spreading Christmas cheer to Wilkes-Barre in the afternoon.