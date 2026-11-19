The American Farm Bureau found that Thanksgiving dinner will cost families an average of 6.3% more compared to last year. And one in seven Pennsylvanians experience food insecurity, according to Feeding Pennsylvania.

Many local organizers and pantries want to take away that financial strain and give families a warm Thanksgiving meal, a helping hand and a sense of community this holiday season.

Thanksgiving Dinner on Public Square

Laura Colleran and Floyd Austin will give out free Thanksgiving dinners this Thursday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

This year marks the second ‘Thanksgiving Dinner on Public Square.’ The pair started it last year when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits were paused due to the government shutdown. Colleran said this event is not just for SNAP recipients, but for anyone struggling to manage rising prices.

“Just be a good person, be a good neighbor. If you see somebody struggle, just help them the best you can. Sometimes a warm meal is everything to somebody who doesn't have anything,” Colleran said.

Colleran and Austin will collaborate with other organizations. Food trucks including Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Eat Up Now and CJ’s catering will be at the event.

“I came up with this idea of 10 turkeys for 10 families, and then somebody else popped in and said they were doing it, and the next thing you know, we're cooking Thanksgiving dinners, not just handing out turkeys. So that was the best part. Everybody just jumped on board,” Austin said.

The organizers look forward to welcoming Wilkes-Barre families to give thanks and celebrate the season.

“Just come and look at it like a party. Come grab a plate of food and go home, or go just have a seat and eat it,” Colleran added.

Colleran said no one should feel embarrassed about needing extra assistance during the holidays.

“I just love getting the community together, and my family and close friends, and we just do something that makes other people feel good, and you feel good at the same time,” Colleran added.

Last year, Thanksgiving Dinner on Public Square gave out 425 meals. The organizers anticipate an even larger turnout this year.

1 of 3 — 68a097ba-5a7b-455b-9c38-3af3efcc3dec.jpg Volunteers outside of Yogi's Potato Pancake truck waited to give out free Thanksgiving meals last year on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. Submitted by Laura Colleran 2 of 3 — b8da9f76-72e7-4208-9983-11298a1c83a3.jpg Thanksgiving meal supplies filled up a volunteer's vehicle ahead of last year's 'Thanksgiving Dinner on Public Square.' Submitted by Laura Colleran 3 of 3 — 02e82c3f-bd37-4da8-a043-5afe2a666b7b.jpg Volunteers handed out hundreds of containers of cranberry sauce alongside full meals for individuals in need at last year's event. Submitted by Laura Colleran

Thanksgiving Day at Sweet Valley Church of Christ

Sweet Valley Church of Christ also will give out free meals on Thanksgiving Day starting at 1 p.m.

The church offers a full Thanksgiving meal for people who may not want to spend the holiday alone, or cannot afford to host their own meal at home. The church just asks anyone who plans to come to register in advance.

Church volunteer Mackenzie Riaubia said she wants the event to spread love this holiday season.

“It's family style, so a buffet. You take the food, and then you sit down. The goal wasn't just feeding people food, but giving them community fellowship and feeding them spiritually,” said Riaubia.

The church also runs a food pantry that serves the community once a month.

“When they come through, we have to portion it out. Sometimes we have like 100 cars come through, and you don't have to meet a certain requirement for the food that we give away, and it is self-funded, so the church buys the food, or it's through donations,” Riaubia explained.

Riaubia said the need for food does not end once the holiday is over, as the church often receives calls during the month with people struggling to get food on the table. The church welcomes food donations and hopes to purchase a refrigerator for perishable foods.

“People don't realize the impact they can have on someone by just giving a little. It's not always about food. Sometimes it's about people knowing that they're cared about and loved about,” Riaubia explained.

Thanksgiving meals in your community



Bradford County:

● Bradford County YMCA on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. start, first come, first served



Columbia County:

● Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main St., Millville on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

● Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m.



Lackawanna County:

● Thanksgiving Dinner at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton on Tuesday, No.v. 24, from 2:30- 5:30 p.m.

● Greater Scranton YMCA on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2-6 p.m.



Luzerne County:

● Restored Church, 74 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 2-5 p.m.



Lycoming County:

● Firetree Place, 600 Campbell St., Williamsport on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2:30- 4:30 p.m.



Monroe County:

● Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg on Thanksgiving Day from noon - 2 p.m.

● Salvation Army, 226 Washington St., East Stroudsburg on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. - noon.

● For a full list of Monroe County free Thanksgiving meals, visit Pocono Mountains United Way Website.



Susquehanna County:

● Susquehanna Christian Community Church, 1361 Main St., Susquehanna on Thanksgiving Day from noon - 2 p.m.