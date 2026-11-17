'Bucks County, USA' filmmaker talks civil discourse ahead of WVIA screening
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Listening generously: 'Bucks County, USA' filmmaker May talks about civil discourse ahead of WVIA screening, discussion
A new PBS documentary series follows politically divided friends and neighbors in Southeastern Pennsylvania. WVIA will host a panel discussion on Thursday about “Bucks County, USA,” which will include one of the filmmakers, Robert May.
‘Sisters in white:’ Nurse Honor Guard of Susquehanna County honors nurses past and present
The "sisters in white" are members of the Nurse Honor Guard of Susquehanna County, a local chapter of the national volunteer organization that honors the service of nurses, registered, licensed vocational and nurse practitioners, “on their final journey.”