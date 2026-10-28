Communities across Northeast Pennsylvania receive state funding for outdoor recreation projects

More than $11.4 million in state grants will improve public parks and trails throughout Northeast Pennsylvania and conserve over 3,800 acres of land in the region.

“Investing in these projects opens the door for more people to experience the parks, rivers, and trails that make Pennsylvania such a special place to live,” said state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “These places bring people together, give children room to imagine and explore, and offer all of us a chance to recharge and reconnect.”

The grants are through Gov. Josh Shapiro administration’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which fund programs that create new recreational opportunities, expand access to outdoor spaces, protect natural resources, and strengthen local communities.

Of the 306 recreation and conservation projects, 46 of them are in Northeast Pennsylvania. Municipalities and outdoor-focused organizations across the regions received a total of $81 million.

The outdoor recreation industry adds $20.4 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, according to the state. Shapiro’s administration has invested around $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects.

“Enhancing local parks and trails enriches daily life and builds a foundation of opportunity and well-being that will carry forward for generations,” Dunn said.

The grants by county include:

Carbon

Jim Thorpe Borough , $299,700 to rehabilitate and further develop the Jim Thorpe Memorial Park. Work includes renovation of comfort station, construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

, $299,700 to rehabilitate and further develop the Jim Thorpe Memorial Park. Work includes renovation of comfort station, construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Community Wildlands Conservancy Inc., $95,000 to support the Carbon County Open Space Program through outreach and technical assistance and facilitate the permanent protection of natural lands and open space in the upper Lehigh River Watershed.

Clinton

Clinton County, $373,900 to develop the Bald Eagle Valley Trail from Castanea Twp. to Pine Creek Twp. Work includes rehabilitating three bridges, upgrading ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Columbia

Bloomsburg , $250,000 to rehabilitate and further develop Town Park. Work includes rehabilitation of parking area, construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of fitness equipment, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and site improvements.

, $250,000 to rehabilitate and further develop Town Park. Work includes rehabilitation of parking area, construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of fitness equipment, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and site improvements. Central Columbia School District, $250,000 to develop a community wellness trail in South Centre Twp. Work to include construction of internal loop trail, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Lackawanna

Countryside Conservancy , $82,200 to acquire around 29 acres in North Abington Twp. to add to Rowlands Preserve.

, $82,200 to acquire around 29 acres in North Abington Twp. to add to Rowlands Preserve. Dickson City, $216,500 to rehabilitation and further development of City Line Park, including construction of comfort station, baseball field, pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

$216,500 to rehabilitation and further development of City Line Park, including construction of comfort station, baseball field, pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Lackawanna County , $75,000 to update the county’s Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan.

, $75,000 to update the county’s Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan. Moosic Borough , $24,700 to prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan.

, $24,700 to prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan. Pocono Heritage Land Trust , $610,000 to acquire around 264 acres of land in Clifton and Covington Townships for open space and passive recreation .

, $610,000 to acquire around 264 acres of land in Clifton and Covington Townships for open space and passive recreation Valley in Motion , $100,200 to conduct public engagement for the South Scranton Connector Trail and implement recommendations in the Outdoor Town Action Plans for Carbondale and Forest City.

, $100,200 to conduct public engagement for the South Scranton Connector Trail and implement recommendations in the Outdoor Town Action Plans for Carbondale and Forest City. Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority, $285,000 to manage the heritage area and heritage area initiatives.

Luzerne

Bear Creek Twp. , $100,000 to rehabilitate and further develop Trailwood Park. Work to include renovation of internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkway and multi-use court, installation of fitness equipment and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $100,000 to rehabilitate and further develop Trailwood Park. Work to include renovation of internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkway and multi-use court, installation of fitness equipment and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Freeland Borough , $100,000 to rehabilitate Freeland Borough Park. Work to include renovation of pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $100,000 to rehabilitate Freeland Borough Park. Work to include renovation of pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Hazleton City , $300,000 to further develop Columbus Court Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, stormwater management measures and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $300,000 to further develop Columbus Court Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, stormwater management measures and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Rice Township , $218,000 to further develop Rice Township Park. Work to include construction of pavilion and pedestrian walkways, installation of bleachers and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $218,000 to further develop Rice Township Park. Work to include construction of pavilion and pedestrian walkways, installation of bleachers and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Salem Township , $220,700 to rehab and further develop Salem Township Park. Work to include construction of internal loop trail, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $220,700 to rehab and further develop Salem Township Park. Work to include construction of internal loop trail, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. White Haven Borough, $60,000 to rehabilitate Lehigh Park. Work to include renovation of pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Lycoming

Ducks Unlimited Inc., $400,000 to restore the 85-acre Ridge Wetland and streambank stabilization for the perimeter wetland on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Washington and Brady townships.

Monroe

Pocono Heritage Land Trust , $948,600 to acquire around 266 acres in Stroud Township for open space and passive recreation.

, $948,600 to acquire around 266 acres in Stroud Township for open space and passive recreation. Stroud Region Open Space & Recreation Commission , $78,100 to prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan for Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg boroughs and Stroud Township.

, $78,100 to prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan for Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg boroughs and Stroud Township. Stroud Township, $156,500 to rehabilitate and further develop Albertson Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Montour

Danville Area School District, $288,000 to further develop the Danville Area School District Athletic Fields in Danville and Mahoning Township. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of netting, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Northumberland

Kulpmont, $89,100 to rehabilitate Veterans Memorial Park. Work to include renovation of baseball field and dugouts, construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of bleachers, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

$89,100 to rehabilitate Veterans Memorial Park. Work to include renovation of baseball field and dugouts, construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of bleachers, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Mount Carmel Borough , $19,500 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 0.26-acre Oak Street Park.

, $19,500 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 0.26-acre Oak Street Park. Sunbury City, $250,000 to rehabilitate Oppenheimer Park. Work to include renovation of splash pad, construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of filtration and recirculation system and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Pike

Milford, $300,000 to further develop Ann Street Park. Work to include construction of comfort station, pedestrian walkway and plaza, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Schuylkill

Delano Township , $67,500 to further develop Trenton Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $67,500 to further develop Trenton Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Frailey Township , $80,000 to further develop Good Spring Park and Trail. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, access drive and parking area, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $80,000 to further develop Good Spring Park and Trail. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, access drive and parking area, installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Hubley Township , $76,500 to acquire around 5 acres to add to Hubley Township Park.

, $76,500 to acquire around 5 acres to add to Hubley Township Park. North Manheim Township , $216,100 to further develop North Manheim Township Recreation Area. Work to include construction of dog park, pavilion and pedestrian walkways, installation of fencing and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $216,100 to further develop North Manheim Township Recreation Area. Work to include construction of dog park, pavilion and pedestrian walkways, installation of fencing and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Orwigsburg , $65,000 to further develop Louis Fanelli Jr. Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

, $65,000 to further develop Louis Fanelli Jr. Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements. Schuylkill County , $99,400 to further develop Sweet Arrow Lake County Park in Pine Grove and Washington townships. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

, $99,400 to further develop Sweet Arrow Lake County Park in Pine Grove and Washington townships. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, installation of playground equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Shenandoah Borough , $43,200 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 63.50-acre Shenandoah Borough Pumping Station Plant in East Union Township.

, $43,200 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 63.50-acre Shenandoah Borough Pumping Station Plant in East Union Township. The Nature Conservancy, $1.5 million toward a conservation easement of approximately 3,252 acres in Branch, Pine Grove, Reilly, Tremont, and Washington townships.

Snyder

Snyder County, $275,600 to further develop Faylor Lake County Park in Spring Township. Work to include construction of comfort station, pavilions, pedestrian walkways and boardwalk, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Susquehanna

Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania, $411,200 to develop the D&H Rail-Trail in Harmony Township. Work to include construction of about 0.2 miles of trail, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Tioga

Blossburg, $69,700 to rehabilitate Island Park. Work to include renovation of tennis courts, installation of bleachers and stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

$69,700 to rehabilitate Island Park. Work to include renovation of tennis courts, installation of bleachers and stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Wellsboro, $425,000 to rehabilitate Packer Park Pool.

Union

Lewisburg, $54,800 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 1.61-acre Soldiers Park, the 0.48-acre Mariah’s Garden, and the 1.31-acre Lewisburg Landing in Lewisburg.

$54,800 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 1.61-acre Soldiers Park, the 0.48-acre Mariah’s Garden, and the 1.31-acre Lewisburg Landing in Lewisburg. Mifflinburg, $96,300 to further develop Community Park. Work to include installation of nature play equipment, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Wyoming

Overfield Township, $250,000 to further develop Teener Field Park. Work to include construction of internal loop trail, pedestrian walkways and pavilion, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other site improvements.

Multi-county

Berks and Schuylkill

Schuylkill River Greenway Association, $585,000 to manage the heritage area and heritage area initiatives, support the 2027 Schuylkill Watershed Congress, facilitate development of the Schuylkill River Trail in Berks and Schuylkill counties, support educational programs and events including the Schuylkill River Sojourn and provide technical assistance to design trail access points.

Bradford, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon

Stroud Water Research Center Inc., $249,900 to install about 30 acres of riparian forest buffers and the post-planting establishment of around 20 acres of recently planted buffers along waterways in the Susquehanna River Watershed in Bradford, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming

Endless Mountains Heritage Region Inc., $347,400 to manage the heritage area and heritage area initiatives including the 2027 mini-grant program, develop regional gravel cycling loop trails, manage the North Branch Susquehanna River Water Trail, support heritage conservation partnerships and outreach and develop an Endless Mountains Agricultural Heritage Guide.

Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder

SEDA-Council of Governments, $187,100 to create a multi-county Greenway Plan.

Lackawanna, Monroe and Wayne

Wildlands Conservancy Inc., $105,000 to restore the Delaware River watershed in Lackawanna, Monroe and Wayne Counties. Work to include dam removal and streambank stabilization, installation of instream habitat structures and riparian forest buffer, culvert replacement, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Monroe, Pike and Wayne