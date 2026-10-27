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UP TO DATE

University of Scranton receives NASA grant to study space weather

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Catawissa farmers bring sustainable skincare, fashion to Beverly Hills during Emmys Week

The Farm at Catawissa Creek brought locally made, sustainable products to Emmys week this September. Owners Anne and David Darling call their journey from Columbia County to Beverly Hills an opportunity of serendipity.

From Scranton to space: University of Scranton professor receives $5.5 million NASA grant to study impact of space weather

NASA awarded the University of Scranton a $5.5 million grant to lead a space education and citizen science initiative focused on space weather and amateur radio.

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UP TO DATE NASAUniversity of ScrantonNathaniel Frissellamateur radioham radioGov. Josh ShapiroStacy GarrityPennsylvaniaElection 2026Columbia CountyCatawissaState College
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News