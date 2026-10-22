Pa. Senate approves school cellphone ban, sends bill to governor's desk

Pennsylvania is one step closer to cellphone-free schools.

The state Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation on Wednesday that requires schools to adopt policies prohibiting student use of cellphones during the school day. The House passed the legislation in June , and it now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

“I called for this in my budget address and repeatedly urged the legislature to act — and now, we've brought Democrats and Republicans together to get this done for our students and our educators,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a social media post. “It's time to get back to the basics in school and let our kids be kids.”

Once enacted, Pennsylvania will join 40 states in restricting the devices — 19 of which have bell-to-bell bans, according to Senate Republicans. It would go into effect for the 2027-28 school year.

Details of the ban

Some schools in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania began banning devices more than a year ago . Both teachers and students have found fewer distractions in class, and students said they talk to their friends during lunch or in the hallways, instead of looking down at their phones.

The bill allows each school district to decide how to ensure students are not using their phones throughout the school day. The ban passed the Senate with a 47-3 vote.

“We need to get cellphones out of our classrooms and let kids focus on learning,” Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-Allegheny) , one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement. “Teachers should not have to compete with smartphones for their students’ attention, and kids should be able to get through the school day without the constant pressure of social media and notifications. Senate Bill 1014 establishes a clear statewide standard while allowing school districts to decide what works best for their communities.”

Exceptions to the ban would be made for:

Students or immediate family members with certain medical conditions.

English as a second language learners who use cellphones for translation purposes.

Single-day special occasions like field days or science fairs.

Students with individualized education plans that require the use of a personal communication device.

Very limited instances for teachers who want to use cellphones as instructional tools with approval by the school principal.

Phones and mental health

The bill addresses classroom distractions while responding to growing concerns about the effects of smartphones and social media on young people’s mental health . Constant connectivity can make it harder for students to focus during class and may expose them to cyberbullying and other online pressures throughout the day, according to research.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the largest teachers union in the state, supported the bill. By a more than 5-1 margin, Pennsylvanians believe that a “bell-to-bell" ban will help to reduce classroom distractions and improve students’ mental health, according to a poll conducted for PSEA in September by Susquehanna Polling & Research.

“We commend the bipartisan group of lawmakers who voted for this important legislation, freeing Pennsylvania students from the constant disruptions of cellphones and mobile devices during the school day,” Aaron Chapin, PSEA president and a Stroudsburg Area middle school teacher, said in a statement. “This bill takes an essential step toward reducing distractions for students during class time and keeping lessons and teaching on track. We are confident that this change to the school day will have a positive impact on student behavior, academic performance and mental health."