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UP TO DATE

McCormick hosts U.S. AG Todd Blanche in Wilkes-Barre for fentanyl roundtable

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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McCormick hosts U.S. AG Todd Blanche in Wilkes-Barre for fentanyl roundtable with state, local and federal officials

Inside the Luzerne County Courthouse, the nation’s attorney general and other mostly Republican federal, state and local prosecutors praised President Donald Trump’s actions for cutting fentanyl deaths.

Outside, protesters blamed Republicans for the nation’s drug crisis.

WVIA to broadcast 9th District congressional debate between Meuser, Wallace on Tuesday night

WVIA will simulcast Tuesday evening's 9th District congressional debate between Rep. Dan Meuser and challenger Rachel Wallace across all of its broadcast and digital platforms.

BOOKMARKS: Reading Banned Books with Scranton Fringe, Black Scranton Project

Each person who stepped up to the mic during the Banned Books Brunch read from a book that has been either challenged or banned in the time since its publication. This edition of BOOKMARKS shares some recommendations from among the banned.

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UP TO DATE Dave McCormickU.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Rob BresnahanFentanylDan MeuserRachel WallaceBlack Scranton ProjectScranton Fringe Festival
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News