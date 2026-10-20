McCormick hosts U.S. AG Todd Blanche in Wilkes-Barre for fentanyl roundtable with state, local and federal officials

Inside the Luzerne County Courthouse, the nation’s attorney general and other mostly Republican federal, state and local prosecutors praised President Donald Trump’s actions for cutting fentanyl deaths.

Outside, protesters blamed Republicans for the nation’s drug crisis.

WVIA to broadcast 9th District congressional debate between Meuser, Wallace on Tuesday night

WVIA will simulcast Tuesday evening's 9th District congressional debate between Rep. Dan Meuser and challenger Rachel Wallace across all of its broadcast and digital platforms.

BOOKMARKS: Reading Banned Books with Scranton Fringe, Black Scranton Project

Each person who stepped up to the mic during the Banned Books Brunch read from a book that has been either challenged or banned in the time since its publication. This edition of BOOKMARKS shares some recommendations from among the banned.