Thomas Timothy Holden, a moderate congressman in an era they were far more plentiful and the last Schuylkill County resident to serve in Congress, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was 69.

Known universally as Tim, Holden carved out a 20-year career as a Blue Dog Democrat — political parlance for conservative Democrat — in the U.S. House, representing districts that didn’t always lean especially strongly toward his party.

“He's a guy you could rely on, but you always knew he had a conservative bent to him, and he stayed and represented that element of his constituency,” former U.S. Rep. Paul E. Kanjorski, a House colleague, said Monday. “But he got along favorably with both Republicans and Democrats. At that time, we weren't as partisan as they are now.”

A commissioner's son

Holden, the son of former County Commissioner Joseph "Socks" Holden, grew up in St. Clair and starred in football and basketball at St. Clair High School, where he graduated in 1975.

He attended Fork Union Military Academy, a college preparatory Christian military boarding school in Virginia and then the University of Richmond. But he earned his bachelor of arts degree from Bloomsburg University in 1980.

He returned to Schuylkill County after graduation, got a job as an investigator for the public defender’s office, moved on to become a probation officer and sergeant-at-arms for the state House of Representatives. He stayed active in the community, especially as a referee of high school basketball and football games. For years after high school, he played in local amateur basketball leagues.

A shocker first election

In 1985, at only 28 years old, he ran as a Democrat for sheriff in a county still strongly Republican. In newspaper ads, he billed himself as “The Right Choice for Sheriff.”

No Democrat had won for sheriff in 60 years, according to newspaper archives, but Holden did.

By about 1,000 votes, he defeated incumbent Republican Daniel Grow, who was appointed to fill a vacancy the year before by Gov. Dick Thornburgh.

Holden won reelection overwhelmingly in 1989.

On to Congress

In 1992, after redistricting changed the 6th Congressional District boundaries, 12-term incumbent Democrat Gus Yatron of Reading decided to retire.

Six candidates — three Democrats, including Holden, and three Republicans, including attorney John E. Jones III — ran in the primary election. Holden and Jones won the primary elections.

Holden and Jones had become “very friendly” years before because Jones was a young local lawyer and assistant public defender while Holden was a probation officer, Jones said in an interview Monday.

In a brutal campaign, Holden won by about 4 percentage points and became the first county resident to serve in the House in 32 years.

“And oh, we were not friends at that point — anything but because of the ugliness of the race,” Jones said. “And there was Joe McCloskey, a common pleas judge, a Democrat, but a good friend of mine and a mentor.”

Upset with their rancor, McCloskey, the county president judge, invited both to lunch a few months later.

“And we didn't want to go to lunch,” Jones said. “And he put the two of us at the table, and he said, ‘Boys, you're young guys, and both of you have futures.’ He said, ‘John, you know you're going to do great things. I'm not sure what it’s going to be, but you know, Tim's in Congress. You've got a future ahead of you. You got to stop, you know, this nonsense of being angry with each other.’ So, we shook hands.”

Gradually, they became friends.

Helping a friend

In 2002, President George W. Bush nominated Jones to become a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jones, thinking he could use some help getting confirmed, called on his former political foe. He remembered Holden knew Sen. Maria Cantwell, a top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee that confirmed judges and would host a hearing on his nomination. Cantwell had earlier served in the House with Holden.

“Would you do me a favor? You know, I'm coming down for the hearing,” Jones told Holden. “Would you call Maria Cantwell and tell her I’m okay?"

“I'm happy to do that," Holden said.

Then, Holden did one better. He showed up for Jones’ confirmation hearing.

“And I feel a tap on my shoulder, and I turn around and it’s Tim. I said, ‘What are you doing here?’” Jones said.

“I'm here to introduce you (to the committee)," Holden replied.

“I mean, that was Tim,” Jones said.

Winning against odds

The same year, redistricting put Holden’s home in the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District against another incumbent, Republican George Gekas. Holden won anyway, by fewer than 3 percentage points.

Two years later, he faced Republican Scott Paterno, the son of famed Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno.

In a year that saw Bush narrowly win reelection against Democratic Sen. John Kerry, Holden walloped Paterno by more than 20 points.

Bringing home the bacon

In Congress, Holden mostly supported Democratic policies but forged his moderate credentials by opposing abortion, backing gun rights and voting for the war in Iraq.

Like many members of Congress at the time, he brought home millions of dollars in federal earmarks, including money that improved safety along Route 61 into Pottsville.

“He was one of the best retail politicians I think we've ever seen in the region,” Jones said. “He just had that way about him, and it's to be admired. I was probably too lawyerly and too clinical in the way I would explain things, and he had a way to break things down and that I think was compelling.”

Living to serve

Hugh Reiley, a former county Democratic chairman who met Holden during the sheriff campaign, said he lived to serve constituents in Congress.

“And the thing that always struck me the most about Timmy was ... I never saw anybody do constituent service like he did,” Reiley said. “He was maniacal about securing funding for his district and his constituents. And he didn't care if you were a Democrat or a Republican, what your religion was, what color you were. It was like if you were a constituent of his, he felt beholden to take care of you.”

One person who saw Holden’s work firsthand was Rachel Wallace, a Schuylkill Democrat who unsuccessful ran for Congress this year against Republican Rep. Dan Meuser.

She interned in Holden’s Washington office in her first year at George Washington University. Wallace said Holden wrote the first check to her campaign this year.

“I feel like Tim played this role in helping me, you know, realize that I wanted to be in public service and in politics,” she said. “But it's really the past year with this campaign that I feel like I got to know him in a different way.”

Regularly, Holden texted her advice or encouragement or a link to an online article.

“It was clear that he was still so engaged in what was going on the community,” she said. “And you know, people would come up to me all the time during the campaign and tell me about him. He got money for their fire company, or he visited their farm, or he made their son feel special on a field trip to Washington D.C.”

In perhaps a sign of Holden’s willingness to work across the aisle, Meuser, who joined the House six years after Holden left, issued a statement saying he was “deeply saddened” to hear he died.

“I’ve known Tim for many years, and he was always a good, fair, and decent man. Respected across party lines, Tim was a well-liked Member of Congress and a champion of bipartisanship who believed in finding common ground,” Meuser said.

End of the line

Holden’s run in Congress ended with the 2012 election, when another redistricting placed him in the same district as attorney Matt Cartwright of Lackawanna County. The new 17th district skewed more toward Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Cartwright played up Holden’s dalliances with Republicans.

“I am Matt Cartwright and I’m from the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party,” Cartwright proclaimed.

In another brutal election, Cartwright won the Democratic nomination by more than 14 percentage points before winning six terms in the House, priding himself on his own bipartisanship.

The LCB years

The year after he lost, Holden landed on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, appointed as its chairman by Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican. He served 11 years. The board issued a statement Monday that called him a “dedicated public servant” and “tireless advocate” for Pennsylvanians “who could always be counted on to listen and offer wise advice shaped by his years of political, congressional, and personal experiences.”

“There are so many people who stay in Congress for 20 years, and it's because after they win that first time, they never have to try again (against a strong opponent),” Wallace said.

“That is not Tim Holden’s career, and I think it speaks to the kind of person that he was, but also the way that he voted. I think his voting record was 75% of the time he would vote with his party," she said. "And you think about that now, what would Congress be like with more Tim Holdens, who just did what they thought was best for their district?”