Mohegan Pennsylvania, the state's first casino, celebrates 20 years

The Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut brought gaming to Pennsylvania 20 years ago, opening the state’s first casino with just more than 1,000 slot machines at a harness racing track, as its first venture beyond the tribal land.

Grammy-winning hip-hop artist brings inspiration to Wilkes-Barre Area High School students

The frontman of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Arrested Development took time from his tour to sit with Wilkes-Barre Area High School students last week.