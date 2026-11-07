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Back to the future: RailRiders renamed Highlanders in nod to region's character, Yankees history

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published November 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM EST
The Moosic-based AAA New York Yankees affiliate formerly known as the RailRiders are now the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders, team officials announced Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The name pays homage to the region's scenery and terrain as well as the parent club's original name from the early 1900s.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders
The Moosic-based AAA New York Yankees affiliate formerly known as the RailRiders are now the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders, team officials announced Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The name pays homage to the region's scenery and terrain as well as the parent club's original name from the early 1900s.

The region's Minor League Baseball team has rebranded with a name hearkening back to the earliest days of its storied parent club.

The Moosic-based AAA New York Yankees affiliate is now known as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders.

The team's new name was announced during a fall festival and reveal party Saturday afternoon at PNC Field.

"The SWB Highlanders name carries a dual meaning rooted in both place and baseball history," the team said in a social media post.

"It reflects the NEPA terrain, where PNC Field sits surrounded by wooded hills, trails, and the natural beauty that shapes life in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, while also honoring the earliest identity in Yankees history," the post added.

The Yankees were known as the Highlanders from 1903 through the 1912 season, taking their current name in 1913.

The Moosic-based AAA team was launched in 1989 as the Red Barons, then an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. It became a Yankees affiliate in 2007 and was renamed the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. The team was renamed the RailRiders in 2013.

Team officials announced the pending rebranding in August, saying it comes at a time when the team has seen attendance trending up and increasing interest in family-friendly events, such as fireworks, Cosmic Baseball and more.

“This is something that's been in the planning phases for actually probably well over a year at this stage in time," team communications director Adam Marco told WVIA News at that time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Tags
Local Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersScranton/Wilkes-Barre HighlandersNew York YankeesMajor League BaseballMinor League BaseballPNC FieldScrantonWilkes-BarreMoosicLackawanna CountyLuzerne County
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News