Democrats win big in Pa., flip four competitive congressional seats

Cognetti promises change after defeating Bresnahan in 8th Congressional District race

Voters in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District turned the page on Rob Bresnahan.

Paige Cognetti, the Democratic mayor of Scranton, won with 54.4% of the vote, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

The defeat of Bresnahan, a first-term Republican from Dallas Twp., Luzerne County, is part of the sweeping change in the midterm elections, as Democrats regained control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Meuser secures reelection in 9th Congressional District race

Republican Congressman Dan Meuser won a fifth term to serve the 9th Congressional District. He defeated Democratic challenger Rachel Wallace.

Meuser retained his seat as Republicans lost control of the U.S. House.

Pa. Gov. Shapiro wins second term against GOP challenger, state Treasurer Garrity

One minute after polls officially closed in Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro was declared the winner in his reelection bid against Republican challenger state Treasurer Stacy Garrity for a second four-year term.