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UP TO DATE

Democrats win big in Pa., flip four competitive congressional seats

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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Cognetti promises change after defeating Bresnahan in 8th Congressional District race

Voters in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District turned the page on Rob Bresnahan.

Paige Cognetti, the Democratic mayor of Scranton, won with 54.4% of the vote, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

The defeat of Bresnahan, a first-term Republican from Dallas Twp., Luzerne County, is part of the sweeping change in the midterm elections, as Democrats regained control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Meuser secures reelection in 9th Congressional District race

Republican Congressman Dan Meuser won a fifth term to serve the 9th Congressional District. He defeated Democratic challenger Rachel Wallace.

Meuser retained his seat as Republicans lost control of the U.S. House.

Pa. Gov. Shapiro wins second term against GOP challenger, state Treasurer Garrity

One minute after polls officially closed in Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro was declared the winner in his reelection bid against Republican challenger state Treasurer Stacy Garrity for a second four-year term.

Tags
UP TO DATE Election 2026Midterm electionPaige CognettiRob BresnahanDan MeuserRachel WallaceGov. Josh ShapiroStacy GarrityJanelle StelsonScott PerryBob HarvieBrian Fitzpatrick Luzerne CountyLackawanna CountySchuylkill County8th Congressional District9th Congressional District10th Congressional District1st Congressional District
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News