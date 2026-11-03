Bresnahan concedes to Scranton Mayor Cognetti in 8th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan has conceded to Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti in the race for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

With about 90% of the vote counted, Cognetti, a Democrat, has 55.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

She addressed the crowd at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center at about 10:45 p.m.

"American people are speaking," she said. "They are asking for change, and we are going to give it to them."

Earlier in the night, CNN and other networks projected Cognetti would be victorious. CNN made the projection at about 9:40 p.m. with about two-thirds of the votes counted.

Cognetti, 46, a Democrat, sought to deny a second term to Bresnahan, 36, a Republican who lives in Dallas Twp., Luzerne County.

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The hotly contested campaign was one of the most-watched, as Democrats attempted to regain control of the House. The campaign was one of the costliest, with about $28 million spent on advertising for the race as of mid-October.

Bresnahan supporters gathered at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter. He conceded at about 10:30 p.m.

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