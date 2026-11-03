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Bresnahan concedes to Scranton Mayor Cognetti in 8th Congressional District race

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News,
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:58 PM EST
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti gives an acceptance speech Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2026 at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center after defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan in the 8th Congressional District.
Christopher Dolan
/
WVIA News
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti gives an acceptance speech Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2026 at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center after defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan in the 8th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan has conceded to Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti in the race for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

With about 90% of the vote counted, Cognetti, a Democrat, has 55.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

She addressed the crowd at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center at about 10:45 p.m.

"American people are speaking," she said. "They are asking for change, and we are going to give it to them."

Earlier in the night, CNN and other networks projected Cognetti would be victorious. CNN made the projection at about 9:40 p.m. with about two-thirds of the votes counted.

Cognetti, 46, a Democrat, sought to deny a second term to Bresnahan, 36, a Republican who lives in Dallas Twp., Luzerne County.

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The hotly contested campaign was one of the most-watched, as Democrats attempted to regain control of the House. The campaign was one of the costliest, with about $28 million spent on advertising for the race as of mid-October.

Bresnahan supporters gathered at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter. He conceded at about 10:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.
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Local Election 2026Midterm election8th Congressional DistrictRob BresnahanPaige Cognetti
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News