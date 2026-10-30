100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week preview: Lakeland at Dunmore

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide | FOX56
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

FOX56's Bob Ide is with WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game of the week: Lakeland at Dunmore.

Bob says the Chiefs have suffered some major injuries to two of their quarterbacks and lost two games in the regular season.

"They did bounce back last week with a big win. And Dunmore, the machine just keeps on rolling along," he said.

"Some expect in two weeks this may be the District II AA final. But again, Dunmore lost to Lakeland twice last year, including the district championship. They want a little revenge," Bob added.

"I think the coaches are going to play it close to the vest and run some of their general plays and maybe test them a little bit, so it should be an interesting tight game," he said.

Also this week:
● FNR Top Ten rundown
● Penn State football
● Susquehanna University football
● Bucknell University basketball

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Bob IdeHigh school footballHigh school sportsCollege sportsCollege footballcollege basketballPenn StateBucknell UniversitySusquehanna UniversityLakeland School DistrictDunmore School District
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide | FOX56
See stories by Bob Ide | FOX56