Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week preview: Lakeland at Dunmore

FOX56's Bob Ide is with WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game of the week: Lakeland at Dunmore.

Bob says the Chiefs have suffered some major injuries to two of their quarterbacks and lost two games in the regular season.

"They did bounce back last week with a big win. And Dunmore, the machine just keeps on rolling along," he said.

"Some expect in two weeks this may be the District II AA final. But again, Dunmore lost to Lakeland twice last year, including the district championship. They want a little revenge," Bob added.

"I think the coaches are going to play it close to the vest and run some of their general plays and maybe test them a little bit, so it should be an interesting tight game," he said.

Also this week:

● FNR Top Ten rundown

● Penn State football

● Susquehanna University football

● Bucknell University basketball

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.