Talking Syracuse men's b-ball with Gerry McNamara, Crestwood-Dallas football preview and more

Gerry's at the helm: FOX56's Bob Ide and WVIA's Roger DuPuis are in the podcast studio this week previewing the Syracuse men's basketball season. We'll hear from new coach Gerry McNamara ahead of the team's home opener, as well as thoughts on his Scranton fanbase.

Friday Night Rivals: Bob reviews his top 10 teams and previews the FNR high school football game of the week, Crestwood at Dallas.

We'll also preview Penn State at Michigan, share some thoughts on the Nittany Lions' season so far, look ahead to Notre Dame at BYU and more.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.