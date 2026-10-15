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Talking Syracuse men's b-ball with Gerry McNamara, Crestwood-Dallas football preview and more

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide | FOX56
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT

Gerry's at the helm: FOX56's Bob Ide and WVIA's Roger DuPuis are in the podcast studio this week previewing the Syracuse men's basketball season. We'll hear from new coach Gerry McNamara ahead of the team's home opener, as well as thoughts on his Scranton fanbase.

Friday Night Rivals: Bob reviews his top 10 teams and previews the FNR high school football game of the week, Crestwood at Dallas.

We'll also preview Penn State at Michigan, share some thoughts on the Nittany Lions' season so far, look ahead to Notre Dame at BYU and more.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.
Tags
Local FOX56Bob IdeSports VoicesGerry McNamaraSyracuse UniversityPenn StateNittany LionsNotre Dame FootballNotre Dame Fighting IrishCollege sportsCollege footballcollege basketballHigh school footballCrestwood School DistrictDallas School DistrictDallas High School
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide | FOX56
See stories by Bob Ide | FOX56