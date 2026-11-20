The Trailblazers are back.

Luzerne County Community College is fielding a women's basketball team for the first time since COVID, and coach TJ Ziolkowski talked with FOX56's Bob Ide about the team.

As Bob tells Roger DuPuis in the WVIA podcast studio, some of the players are over 27 years old, and some have never played before.

"But Luzerne is just happy to be ballin', no matter who is on the court," Bob says.

Also this week:

● Friday Night Rivals game of the week: Previewing North Pocono at Dallas.

● Bob's FNR Top Ten teams.

● Susquehanna University football is NCAA tournament-bound.

● Talking with the University of Scranton's new Lady Royals basketball coach Kaitlyn Lewis.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.