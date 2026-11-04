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Susquehanna University announces free tuition for eligible students in 10 PA counties

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
Susquehanna University
Susquehanna University
Susquehanna University

Students in 10 Pennsylvania counties could have the opportunity to attend Susquehanna University tuition-free.

The school in Selinsgrove, Snyder County, announced on Wednesday that the program will serve eligible residents of Centre, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union counties. Students entering in fall 2027 from families earning an income of up to $100,000 can attend Susquehanna with their tuition fully covered.

“Susquehanna University was founded to provide an education to meritorious students, regardless of their families’ financial means,” university President Jonathan Green said in a statement. “For nearly 170 years, Susquehanna University has been part of this region’s story, preparing generations of students to make a difference in their communities and beyond. The Susquehanna Tuition Pledge reaffirms this commitment."

Seeking affordability

The announcement comes as higher education struggles with affordability and fewer high school graduates deciding to attend college.

Students from the 10 counties make up 20% of Susquehanna’s enrollment. The pledge builds on that regional connection, according to the school.

To qualify for the Susquehanna Tuition Pledge, students must be admitted with plans to enroll at Susquehanna starting in fall 2027, have a family adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less, be residents of the eligible counties, live on campus and qualify for both the Pennsylvania State Grant and a Federal Pell Grant. No additional forms or paperwork are required.

Students will remain responsible for housing, meals and other fees.

Families can learn more at susqu.edu/tuition-pledge or contact sfs@susqu.edu.
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Local Susquehanna UniversityHigher education
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News