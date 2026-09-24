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Good Natured

Don & Kat discuss their walks through the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, plus fall festivities and more

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:15 AM EDT
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In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus discuss Don's recent hike through the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, an ice-age relic in Monroe County.

Don gives an update on Campbell's Ledge in Duryea and hiker Hunter Lacomis who completed 2,200 miles on the Appalachian Trail.

Plus, get outside for some of the many fall festivals happening about the region and Don provides more insight into hunting season.

Tags
Good Natured Good NaturedLuzerne CountyMonroe CountyTannersvilleTannersville Cranberry BoghuntingCampbell's LedgeDuryeahiking trailAppalachian Trail
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News