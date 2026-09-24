Don & Kat discuss their walks through the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, plus fall festivities and more

In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus discuss Don's recent hike through the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, an ice-age relic in Monroe County.

Don gives an update on Campbell's Ledge in Duryea and hiker Hunter Lacomis who completed 2,200 miles on the Appalachian Trail.

Plus, get outside for some of the many fall festivals happening about the region and Don provides more insight into hunting season.