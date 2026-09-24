Pickle Me Poconos: Annual festival returns this Saturday

Pickle lovers can relish in pickle-themed food, shopping and activities this Saturday, as Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Pickle Me Poconos returns to downtown East Stroudsburg.

“It is a big day. It's a big ‘dill,’” said Sarah Wallace, the director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted Photo Pickle Me Poconos will feature around 170 vendors.

The festival features around 170 vendors , including more than a dozen pickle vendors. All vendors are required to feature a pickle-related item, whether it be a food, drink, craft or beyond.

“It can be kind of fun to see what people come up with and different ways that they incorporate that into their setup,” Wallace said.

In addition to the pickle vendors, the festival will offer pickleball as well as a pickle toss, where attendees will be challenged to toss different sized pickles to a partner backward or while standing on one foot, for example.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy ciders, craft beers and cocktails and the new and improved beer garden, listen to live music or board a train excursion.

Wallace said there will be fun activities to engage visitors of all ages.

Nonprofits Family Promise and Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, who will provide event volunteers, will receive a percentage of the proceeds.

Why pickles?

Submitted Photo Pickle Me Poconos features pickle-themed activities like pickleball and pickle toss.

This year marks the seventh annual Pickle Me Poconos. The idea of a pickle-themed festival came about in 2018, as a unique way for the chamber to support the local business community and bring in visitors.

“And pickles, who doesn't love pickles?” Wallace said. “It's quite a community.”

The first festival was in 2019 with about 80 vendors and a few live performers.

“It was a hit,” Wallace said. “It was a great way to bring everyone together and enjoy something that is not really done here.”

Due to the success of the first festival, it returned in 2021 and has grown each year since. This year, thousands of people are expected to attend.

Wallace encourages even those who don’t like pickles to check out what the festival has to offer.

“If you don't love pickles, you're still going to have a great time,” she said. “Half of our committee that helps us plan this festival don't love pickles, so there's something there for everyone regardless.”

1 of 2 — pmp 2025 washington.jpg Thousands of people are expected to attend Pickle Me Poconos this year. Submitted Photo 2 of 2 — PMP 2025 Grass.jpg Thousands of people are expected to attend Pickle Me Pocono this year. Submitted Photo

If you go

Admission to Pickle Me Poconos is free. The festival, with live music throughout the day, runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown East Stroudsburg.

Entertainment schedule

12:15-1:30 p.m. SteelCreek

1:45-3 p.m. 1970s AM Radio Show

3:15-4:30 p.m. Totally Taboo

4:45-6 p.m. Joey Lannigan & the Spirits

Street parking is available and free during the festival. Festivalgoers can also park in Lot 23 at East Stroudsburg University and ride the free Monroe County Transit Authority Brine Bus shuttle directly to the event.

The Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton will offer a 52-mile scenic train ride to the festival. The train excursion runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and includes a three-hour stop at Pickle Me Poconos. Click here for ticket information.

This year at the festival, there’s also a sold-out 90-minute scenic train ride aboard the Water Gap Limited from East Stroudsburg through the Delaware Water Gap.

The event is rain or brine. For more information, visit picklemepoconos.com .