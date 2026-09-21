Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro joins bank opening in Scranton, answers question about measles

Leaders call Fidelity Bank headquarters an investment in employees, Scranton's downtown

With help from the state and a $30 million renovation, both bank and elected officials cut a ribbon Friday in the restored 8th-floor ballroom to begin the next step in the bank and the building’s history.

Penn State trustees vote to sell Wilkes-Barre campus for event center, extension of golf club, space for Misericordia

The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Friday afternoon to sell the Wilkes-Barre campus to a developer who wants to expand an adjacent golf club, create an event center and offer academic buildings to a local university.

BOOKMARKS: Librarians recommend favorite reads

September is National Library Card sign-up month. In the library spirit, we asked some library staff for their recommendations this week.