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UP TO DATE

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro joins bank opening in Scranton, answers question about measles

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Leaders call Fidelity Bank headquarters an investment in employees, Scranton's downtown
With help from the state and a $30 million renovation, both bank and elected officials cut a ribbon Friday in the restored 8th-floor ballroom to begin the next step in the bank and the building’s history.

Penn State trustees vote to sell Wilkes-Barre campus for event center, extension of golf club, space for Misericordia
The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Friday afternoon to sell the Wilkes-Barre campus to a developer who wants to expand an adjacent golf club, create an event center and offer academic buildings to a local university.

BOOKMARKS: Librarians recommend favorite reads
September is National Library Card sign-up month. In the library spirit, we asked some library staff for their recommendations this week.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyScrantonFidelity BankElectric CityGov. Josh ShapiromeaslesBookmarksPenn State Wilkes-BarreMisericordia University
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News