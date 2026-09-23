100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

IUP enters clinical training agreement with Clarks Summit State Hospital

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

Clarks Summit State Hospital, Indiana University of Pa. enter clinical training agreement

A new clinical training partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s College of Osteopathic Medicine aims to bolster the state’s rural health care workforce and will provide students with psychiatric clinical experience.

Clearfield County Commissioners extend contract for ICE to run Moshannon Valley Processing Center

Clearfield County Commissioners are extending a contract for ICE to run the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, which is the largest ICE immigration detention facility in the Northeast.

Tags
UP TO DATE Clarks Summit State HospitalIndiana University of Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic MedicineLackawanna CountyImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementMoshannon Valley Processing Center
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News