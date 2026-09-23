IUP enters clinical training agreement with Clarks Summit State Hospital

Clarks Summit State Hospital, Indiana University of Pa. enter clinical training agreement

A new clinical training partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s College of Osteopathic Medicine aims to bolster the state’s rural health care workforce and will provide students with psychiatric clinical experience.

Clearfield County Commissioners extend contract for ICE to run Moshannon Valley Processing Center

Clearfield County Commissioners are extending a contract for ICE to run the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, which is the largest ICE immigration detention facility in the Northeast.