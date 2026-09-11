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Sports Voices

Lackawanna College preps for first PSAC game, and FNR preview - WVW vs. West Scranton

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Lackawanna College football is set to enter a new era, as head coach Mark Ross readies the team for its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game — the Falcons will host Seton Hill on Saturday.

Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis and he'll tell us what Ross had to say ahead of Saturday's game.

Also this week, Bob looks ahead to his Friday Night Rivals game of the week, Wyoming Valley West vs. West Scranton, goes over the FNR top 10, and gives us a quick recap of last week's weather-related disappointment for the 2026 Mayor's Cup game between Wilkes University and King's College.

Oh, and did you know Bob really likes tennis? He does. But he doesn't like really late US Open games. Watch to learn more.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

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Sports Voices FOX56Sports VoicesBob IdeHigh school sportsHigh school footballCollege sportsCollege footballLackawanna CollegeKing's CollegeKing's footballWilkes footballWilkes UniversityPennsylvania State Athletic ConferenceMark RossWyoming Valley WestWest Scranton High SchoolTennis
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News