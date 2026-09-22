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UP TO DATE

Montrose sisters serve success on tennis court

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Perfect match: Montrose sisters excel on tennis court, as mom leads team like a 'family'

In Montrose, the Evans family serves success on the tennis court. Meet them in our latest Beyond the Scoreboard feature.

Parents of transgender youth sound the alarm amidst limits on gender-affirming care for minors

Parents of transgender youth are sounding the alarm amidst a flurry of Executive Orders limiting gender-affirming care for minors. The rulings are starting to take a toll on families statewide.

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UP TO DATE Montrose girls tennisAnna EvansCara EvansTransgender issues
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News