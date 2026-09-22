Montrose sisters serve success on tennis court

Perfect match: Montrose sisters excel on tennis court, as mom leads team like a 'family'

In Montrose, the Evans family serves success on the tennis court. Meet them in our latest Beyond the Scoreboard feature.

Parents of transgender youth sound the alarm amidst limits on gender-affirming care for minors

Parents of transgender youth are sounding the alarm amidst a flurry of Executive Orders limiting gender-affirming care for minors. The rulings are starting to take a toll on families statewide.