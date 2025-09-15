100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Berwick Area School Board passes policies advocates say will harm LGBTQ+ children

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

WVIA Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis and reporter Sarah Hofius Hall discuss a new policy approved by Berwick Area school directors that detail when staff can refer to students by their preferred names and pronouns, and what bathrooms or locker rooms students can use.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
