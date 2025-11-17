NEWS VOICES: People with Parkinson's disease fight back, find community at Northeast Pa. boxing gyms

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Lydia McFarlane discuss Rock Steady Boxing, two gyms in Northeast Pennsylvania that help people with Parkinson's fight back against the disease's progression.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: