100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEWS VOICES: People with Parkinson's disease fight back, find community at Northeast Pa. boxing gyms

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News,
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Lydia McFarlane discuss Rock Steady Boxing, two gyms in Northeast Pennsylvania that help people with Parkinson's fight back against the disease's progression.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Tags
Local News VoicesParkinson's DiseaseRock Steady Boxing
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News