Fairs and festivals are underway, hunting season is right around the corner and Don goes 'detecting' with the NEPA Ring Rescue

In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus highlight fair and festival season in Northeast Pennsylvania; Don says with the opening day for squirrel season on Sept. 12, hunters should begin preparing for hunting season and we check in with the NEPA Ring Rescue.

Plus Sydney Allabaugh tells us about the Little League World Series’ Grand Slam Parade, which welcomed the 10 national and 10 international teams to the series played in Williamsport.