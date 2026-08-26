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Good Natured

Fairs and festivals are underway, hunting season is right around the corner and Don goes 'detecting' with the NEPA Ring Rescue

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published August 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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In this episode of Good Natured, Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA and WVIA's Kat Bolus highlight fair and festival season in Northeast Pennsylvania; Don says with the opening day for squirrel season on Sept. 12, hunters should begin preparing for hunting season and we check in with the NEPA Ring Rescue.

Plus Sydney Allabaugh tells us about the Little League World Series’ Grand Slam Parade, which welcomed the 10 national and 10 international teams to the series played in Williamsport.

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Good Natured Good NaturedDiscoverNEPANEPA Ring RescuehuntingSquirrel huntingBloomsburg FairLackawanna CountyLuzerne County
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News