A tale of two campaigns: Gubernatorial candidates stop in Luzerne County during pre-election blitz

Pennsylvania's two gubernatorial campaigns touched down in Luzerne County less than 24 hours apart to make their cases before Northeast Pennsylvania audiences and stump for members of their respective parties.

Harrisburg-area TV stations pull Perry campaign ad claiming public nudity

Harrisburg-area TV stations are pulling a campaign ad for Republican Congressman Scott Perry due to unproven claims against his Democratic opponent Janelle Stelson.

NEWS VOICES: Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027

Open enrollment for health insurance has begun, and people who get their insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace - known as Pennie - will see their rates go up for next year. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to explain.