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UP TO DATE

Gubernatorial candidates stop in Luzerne County during pre-election blitz

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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A tale of two campaigns: Gubernatorial candidates stop in Luzerne County during pre-election blitz

Pennsylvania's two gubernatorial campaigns touched down in Luzerne County less than 24 hours apart to make their cases before Northeast Pennsylvania audiences and stump for members of their respective parties.

Harrisburg-area TV stations pull Perry campaign ad claiming public nudity

Harrisburg-area TV stations are pulling a campaign ad for Republican Congressman Scott Perry due to unproven claims against his Democratic opponent Janelle Stelson.

NEWS VOICES: Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027

Open enrollment for health insurance has begun, and people who get their insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace - known as Pennie - will see their rates go up for next year. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins News Voices to explain.

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UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroStacy GarrityScott PerryJanelle StelsonPennieAffordable Care Act
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News