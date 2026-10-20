From single customer to Fortune500 companies, specialized manufacturer to open in Luzerne County

An on-demand manufacturing company will open its first facility in Pennsylvania and invest $63 million in Luzerne County, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.

SendCutSend specializes in making parts from multiple materials on various machines for makers, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

Shapiro’s office said the state is investing $3 million into the company, whose new location will be at 535 Research Drive, Pittston Twp., in Mericle’s CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park East. The 147,000 square-foot building is on a 21.52-acre site.

“With SendCutSend’s decision to open their first facility in the commonwealth, hundreds of Pennsylvanians throughout Luzerne County will now have the opportunity to secure a good-paying job — all while our manufacturing industry gets another boost,” Shapiro said in a press release.

The company plans to create 309 new jobs locally over the next three years. Pennsylvania beat out Ohio to win the expansion project, according to the governor’s office.

John Augustine III is president/CEO of Penn's Northeast, the regional economic development marketing organization.

“Thanks to Gov. Shapiro’s pro-business approach and developers like Mericle, who billed buildings on spec, we are able to attract businesses that need to move fast in order to grow,” he said. “Pennsylvania is on a winning streak and as long as we’re working together I see no sign of our economy slowing down.”

Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services The future SendCutSend building in Pittston Twp.

'It only existed in your mind'

Founder Jim Belosic started the company in 2018. He said they began by making singular products for customers, like custom parts for cars.

“It only existed in your mind and then a couple days later you can hold it in your hands,” Belosic said on the Core Memory Podcast .

Now SendCutSend has over 300,000 customers and has made over 30 million parts. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, where there is also a manufacturing facility. They also have locations in Paris, Kentucky, and Arlington, Texas.

On the podcast, Belosic said their customers are “everyone” including rocket launch companies, Trek Bicycles and Amazon, who often need parts for the tech giant’s warehouse distribution lines.

The company stocks over 200 materials including metals, woods, plastics, composites and more, according to SendCutSend. Customers upload designs onto SendCutSend’s website and receive instant pricing.

Once complete, products arrive at customers’ doors in 1 to 3 days, Belosic says in a video on the company’s website.

“Our customers need parts fast, so we move fast, and Pennsylvania gets that. Pittston brings one-day shipping to more of our Northeast customers,” Belosic said in the state’s press release. “We’re hiring and machines are landing. Big thanks to Gov. Shapiro, [DCED] Secretary [Rick] Siger and their teams for making this process seamless.”