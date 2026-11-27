FOX56's Bob Ide joins Roger DuPuis in the WVIA podcast studio for a busy Thanksgiving week sports rundown, starting with several area teams left in the state high school football playoffs — many from Bob's Friday Night Rivals Top Ten.

"We have several teams from our area competing tonight and tomorrow for the right to play in the state semifinals," Bob said.

In high school basketball, Bob recaps the Coaches vs. Cancer District 2 media day.

"We get about 40 teams up there. We do some interviews. They get some pictures taken," Bob said. "It's a kickoff to their campaign [for] the American Cancer Society."

In 19 years the event has raised over $4 million, he said.



Also this week:

● The Lewisburg boys took their second consecutive PIAA 2A State Championship soccer victory.

"Talk about a wild game," Bob said.

"They won in shoot a shootout last Saturday," he said of the championship game in Pittsburgh. "It was tied at one against Fairview. They won 6-5 on penalty kicks."

"They had had a great game," Bob added. "Gabe Pawling did a great job in goal for them."

● Bob gives a quick post-mortem on Penn State's loss to Rutgers last weekend and a lookahead to Saturday's PSU-Maryland game.

● We'll also preview this Saturday's Notre Dame-Syracuse game, and hear from Irish Coach Marcus Freeman.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.