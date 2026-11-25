On this month's Good Natured Podcast, WVIA’s Kat Bolus and Don Jacobs from DiscoverNEPA share what they learned at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton —the first raptor conservation organization in the world.

Kat and Don also get into the history of not only the sanctuary, whose 2,600 acres straddle Berks and Schuylkill counties, but also the attitude shift in raptor conservation over the past 100 years.

The sanctuary, which is known globally as a leader in raptor research and education, is open all year. Don encourages everyone to go check out the beautiful vistas at Hawk Mountain.

In addition, Saturday begins the two-week rifle deer season. Don reminds everyone that if you’re getting out this weekend, make sure to wear 250 square inches of blaze orange, even those just taking a walk on public lands.

With Christmas on its way, Don discusses his story on Ted and Nancy Jacobson’s Christmas Tree Farm in Orangeville, Columbia County, plus other Christmas events around the region.

Plus, Kat teaches Don about a popular Scandinavian proverb she learned — “no bad weather, only bad clothing" — which reminds Don to share his favorite type of socks.