Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services to host sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat in Hanover Twp. this weekend

The Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services wants all children to know you’ve got a friend in the department.

The department will host its annual trunk-or-treat this Sunday, Oct. 11, featuring a sensory-friendly hour.

Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services Facebook Luzerne County's Department of Emergency Services expects a large turnout to this year's trunk-or-treat.

“We do have a very large sensory-friendly community at this time, whether children have autism or something along those lines. So it's a quiet event between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. No lights, no sirens, no flashy lights and specifically just for them,” said Kristen Rowlands, an event organizer with the department.

Rowlands expressed the importance of inclusivity.

“We've had a lot of trainings where we try to ask kind of questions like, ‘what's their triggers,’ ‘what's something that they react to?’ I think it's really important in this day and age to be inclusive with everyone, and it's still light out during this time so the flashing lights aren't a huge issue for them,” Rowlands said.

There also will be food trucks at the event, along with a few haunted activities for visitors to enjoy.

“We're going to have Fizzy Pop. We have Nat Spooky Spoon, which is a Halloween-themed food truck, so they'll have chicken wings and stuff. Uncle Bucks will be there, so it's really going to be an awesome time. And then every year we do have a haunted trailer," Rowlands said.

The organization started the event in 2023, and it’s remained popular.

“We gave between 700 to 800 bags out that year, and since then it's just taken off. Last year, I believe we had close to 2000 families come,” Rowlands said.

Rowlands expects a large turnout this year, too. Admission is free.

MORE EVENTS



For a comprehensive list of events and attractions, including other trunk-or-treats in the region, visit DiscoverNEPA.

Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services Facebook Luzerne County Sheriff's Department man their candy stand, ready to meet trunk-or-treaters during last year's event.

If you go

The department said event parking could be sparse. It encourages attendees to park in the Red Cross parking lot.

The event will take place this Sunday, Oct. 11, at 100 Young St., Hanover Twp. Sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat is 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. General public trunk-or-treat 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.